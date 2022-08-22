Casemiro in warm embrace with Roy Keane after Man United arrival

Man United have unveiled their new man.

Manchester United have officially unveiled the signing of Brazilian international Casemiro, with the five-time Champions League winner hoping that he can help bring the good times back to Old Trafford.

Joining from Real Madrid, Casemiro is expected to slot into Erik ten Hag’s midfield three alongside Fred and Scott McTominay.

As expected, Casemiro was unveiled to the Man United crowd just before kick-off in United’s showdown against Liverpool – and was then introduced to Roy Keane.

“To represent United is an honour…”

Both defensive midfielders, Casemiro was seen warmly embracing the former Ireland international after he was unveiled to the United support.

Casemiro introducing himself to Roy Keane at Old Trafford 🔴 pic.twitter.com/aumBdafi7F — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 22, 2022

While details of the conversation were not disclosed by Keane, it is clear that Casemiro is ready to buy into Erik ten Hag’s project at Old Trafford.

“The opportunity to start a new challenge at Manchester United and in the Premier League is extremely exciting,” Casemiro said after joining United on a five-year deal.

“I have worked with many great managers in my career and, having met with Erik and heard his ideas, I can’t wait to work closely with him, his staff and my new team-mates in the coming years.

“I’m ending one beautiful journey in Madrid whilst starting another in Manchester as determined as ever to win football matches, win trophies and make our fans proud by bringing success to this great club.

“Everybody knows the history of Manchester United, the significance of the club around the world and what it means to its supporters. To represent United is an honour and I am ready to give everything to help the team achieve our ambitions.”

However, Casemiro is joining a United side who do not have Champions League football to look forward to this season.

Instead, the Red Devils will be competing in the Europa League, although the Brazilian international will be keen to ensure that does not become a regular occurrence at the club.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: casemiro, Man United, roy keane