Cardiff City boss hails Callum Robinson after late impact

Interim Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson has heaped praise on a ‘great signing’ in Callum Robinson, in the wake of the Bluebirds’ late draw against Burnley.

On Saturday afternoon, Robinson netted a late equaliser against the Clarets – as Cardiff City shook off the disappointment of losing their previous manager Steve Morison prior to the international break.

Robinson, 27, joined Cardiff from West Brom during the summer transfer window, and has already begun to catch the eye with his new side.

“He’s been a great signing and he’s a great great kid…”

And while there has already been a managerial change at Cardiff since Robinson’s arrival, the Ireland international is thriving at his new club.

“He worked from minute one,” said Hudson, as quoted by the BBC. “He’s been a great signing and he’s a great great kid.

“It’s a first game at home for him, a first goal from open play, it puts the penalty miss to bed and he can focus on [scoring] many more going forward now.”

On Saturday, Robinson’s goal was crucial not only in terms of his club career with Cardiff, but also in terms of his recent form.

When on international duty with Ireland, Robinson failed to catch fire in either of Ireland’s two Nations League games against Scotland and Armenia.

But he is now up and running at his new club, and is hoping that he can latch onto this newfound momentum.

“The style of play made me really interested,” Robinson said when speaking after the game.

“I like to play in those pockets and get on the ball, we couldn’t do that as much against a top team, but in previous games you can see these lads want to be on the ball and they’re good footballers.

“There’s going to be ups and downs, but there is a lot of quality in that changing room and that’s what made me want to come to this big football club.

“I wanted to kick on my career. I want to me playing every week and showing people what I can do, so I thought it was a massive opportunity.”

