Caoimhin Kelleher misses out on latest Liverpool pre-season squad

A frustrating time for Caoimhin Kelleher.

Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher has missed out on another Liverpool pre-season training camp squad this summer, as he faces a race against time to get ready for the new season.

Last week, it emerged that Kelleher was nursing an injury sustained in the aftermath of Ireland’s Uefa Nations League games in June.

And ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming pre-season trip to Austria, Jurgen Klopp has been unable to name his second-choice ‘keeper in his squad for the week-long camp.

Liverpool’s pre-season squad unveiled.

Liverpool issued a squad list of their team that will travel to Austria on Thursday, with the camp set to begin their week with a friendly showdown against RB Leipzig in Germany.

And due to concerns surrounding Kelleher’s injury at present, he has remained on Merseyside.

This comes as Kelleher was reportedly informed that he is to remain as back-up to Alisson Becker this season at Anfield by Liverpool bosses.

That came after his comments last month, which suggested he was unsure of his immediate Liverpool future at the time after a breakthrough campaign at Anfield.

“I’m not sure on what’s happening yet,” Kelleher told reporters at FAI HQ in June.

“I’m still finishing this season and then we will have conversations after that to see what happens. Obviously I need to play these few games and see what happens with these and maybe decide after that.”

However, Liverpool have been able to welcome Calvin Ramsay back from injury, and there are places for key men such as Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool’s training camp squad: Alisson, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Konate, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Salah, Gomez, Adrian, Henderson, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Diaz, Robertson, Nunez, Carvalho, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips, Gordon, Mabaya, Hughes, Alexander-Arnold, Van den Berg, Morton, Mrozek, Davies.

