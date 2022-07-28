Caoimhin Kelleher to miss out on latest Liverpool opportunity amid Alisson’s absence

A missed opportunity for Caoimhin Kelleher.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has all but confirmed that Caoimhin Kelleher will miss out on the Community Shield final this weekend, despite Alisson’s ongoing injury issues.

Kelleher has missed out on most of the Reds’ pre-season campaign, and his absence is set to continue ahead of this weekend’s showdown against Premier League champions Man City.

The game arrives too soon for Alisson who is nursing an injury, with Spanish shot-stopper Adrian set to feature in between the sticks.

“Alisson and Diogo have no [chance]…”

While he confirmed Alisson’s absence, he also noted that Portuguese forward Diogo Jota will also miss out on the game.

“No, Alisson and Diogo have no [chance],” he explained.

“Ali trained today more than the day before so he will be definitely available for Fulham, but not for the weekend,” the boss said on Thursday.

“And the same for Diogo. Diogo was not here with us so how could he play a football game? That will take a while unfortunately. That’s it.”

Meanwhile, Kostas Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Calvin Ramsay are expected to miss out on the game as Klopp’s side continue to get their squad back to full fitness.

Liverpool v Man City.

For Liverpool, the game takes on added significance following the end of the last season.

City pipped the Reds to the Premier League title on the final day last season, despite the best efforts of Aston Villa to derail City’s Premier League title bid.

“It’s very important – It’s the last domestic cup competition we haven’t won yet so we’ll give it a try,” Klopp said ahead of the game. “It’s a very important game, but we still have to prepare a season. I can’t ignore the fact that after the game is a season – we will have to extend our pre-season into the season. “It took me a day [to get over last season] and then we had the parade. We knew it close, unlucky in moments but it’s sport and we accept the rules. We played in a high level, consistent and were deserved winners in the games we won. We have to do it again.”

