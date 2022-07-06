Callum Robinson linked with West Brom exit

Would this be a good move?

Ireland international Callum Robinson has been linked with a move away from West Brom ahead of the start of the upcoming Championship campaign this month.

The Baggies head into the 2022/23 season off the back of a dismal 2021/22 campaign as they missed out on a return to the Premier League.

And as Steve Bruce’s side look to right the wrongs of a disastrous return to the Championship, it looks as if Robinson may not be a part of his side in order to do so.

"We need to regroup, and we have a lot of talent in our West Brom team, especially for the Championship.."

A report in the Mirror has claimed that West Brom would be willing to part ways with the Ireland international, with a number of clubs interested in his services.

Former employer Preston North End have been suggested as one such club.

However, these links are in contrast to what Robinson said in May while on international duty with Ireland.

West Brom forward Callum Robinson is attracting interest from a host Championship clubs. Robinson could be allowed to leave on loan with old club Preston among those watching developments #preston #wba — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 6, 2022

Prior to the Boys in Green’s Uefa Nations League campaign, the 27-year-old suggested that he was still well in his manager’s plan at club level.

“As far as I know, I am a part of his plans. Until then, unless he tells me any different..,” he said.

“It wasn’t the best of seasons as we all know, but we need to reset. We’ve got pre-season in Portugal and get ourselves. I’ve heard his pre-seasons are very tough, which will be good.

“We need to regroup, and we have a lot of talent in our West Brom team, especially for the Championship. There are a lot of lads who have also played in the Premier League.

“If he adds to the squad.. But as far as I know, I’m there and am focusing on these games now. Then I’m ready to go again and get ourselves up to the Premier League.”

