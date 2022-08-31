Callum Robinson continues to be linked with West Brom exit

An interesting situation for Callum Robinson.

Ireland forward Callum Robinson‘s future at Championship side West Brom remains in the dark, as the Baggies mull over his career at the Hawthorns.

For much of the summer transfer window, Robinson’s future has been the subject of much speculation.

His former side Preston North End have been linked with a swoop for him all summer, although it now appears that a new club has joined the race for his signature.

“We’ve certainly had no offers…”

Sky Sports are reporting that Cardiff City have made an enquiry for the Ireland international, with the transfer window set to close at 11pm on Thursday evening.

On Tuesday night, Robinson was left out of West Brom’s squad for their league game against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium, but their manager Steve Bruce stressed that it was due to a hamstring injury.

“He’s got a bit of a knock, a hamstring,” Bruce said, as quoted by the Express and Star. “He had a scan today. We don’t think it’s too serious at all, but unfortunately he picked up an injury. We’ll see how he is for the weekend but it doesn’t look great.”

Earlier on in the transfer window, Bruce hit out at Preston’s chase in the forward, telling them to put up with the Baggies’ demands.

Shortly after his comments on Robinson’s apparent injury, Bruce then claimed that his club received no offers for the Ireland international.

“There’s been a lot of speculation about a lot of players,” he added. “I’ve said since day one there’s going to be a lot of turnaround, or whatever there’s going to be.

“We’ve certainly had no offers, at all, so as far as I’m concerned he’s part of the squad and will remain so.” This is the way we play 🤩 The third goal tonight scored by Callum Robinson which ensured victory for the Boys in Green 🇮🇪#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #LUXIRLpic.twitter.com/C9FiWleinN — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 14, 2021 However, those comments were made on Tuesday night, with Sky Sports reporting a follow-up during the morning after. Should he join Cardiff, he would link up with Ireland pair Callum O’Dowda and Joel Bagan at the club.

