Callum Robinson issues Cardiff City apology after ‘moment of madness’

Ireland international Callum Robinson has apologised to Cardiff City’s supporters after he was given his marching orders during the South Wales derby between the Bluebirds and Swansea City on Sunday.

Robinson was dismissed for throwing a ball in the face of Ben Cabango, with the referee deeming the incident as a form of violent conduct.

His manager, Mark Hudson, admitted after the game that he had no qualms about the red card dished out to his player – with Robinson since backing it up with an apology of his own.

“I know how important this fixture is for our fans and everyone associated with the club…”

Using his own social media account to do so, the Ireland international took ‘full responsibility’ for what happened at the Swansea.com Stadium.

“I take full responsibility for yesterday,” he wrote on social media on Monday afternoon.

“I know how important this fixture is for our fans and everyone associated with the club and my actions weren’t good enough.

“I was gutted to leave my teammates out there playing with a man less. I will now do all I can to help the club achieve the results the fans deserve going forward.”

After being dismissed with a straight red card for his action, Robinson is likely to miss out on the next three games for the Bluebirds through suspension.

“It’s about having controlled aggression in moments during a game,” his manager Hudson said after the game, when speaking to WalesOnline.

“He’s been brilliant since he’s come into the football club, he’s brilliant with the players, and he’s been brilliant in the build-up towards it.

“It’s something to learn from and I can only focus on the players who were on from seven onwards. They stuck in, fought for the club, fought for the badge, and fought for each other which is all you can ask.”

