Callum O’Dowda: Ireland’s forgotten man plotting his long-awaited international revival

An exciting return.

During the early part of Stephen Kenny’s reign as Ireland manager, there were few constants in a squad that seemed to be constantly evolving. Players have come and gone. But for some, like Callum O’Dowda, the path has been far from straightforward.

O’Dowda was one of the few regular names in Kenny’s first few starting XI’s as manager of the Boys in Green. However, injuries and a loss of form at club level stalled O’Dowda’s progress on the international stage.

But he is back, and he is ready to make up on lost time.

Callum O’Dowda: “I’ve had a fair share of unlucky injuries but I’m feeling good where I’m at…”

Last week, O’Dowda was recalled to the Ireland international fold, giving him an opportunity to make his first international appearance since 2020.

After an impressive start to life at Cardiff City, O’Dowda’s form has turned the head of Kenny once more – a man who is well aware of the 27-year-old’s class and guile.

“I’m feeling really good,” the Cardiff City star said on Monday at FAI HQ. “It has been quite a while and it always seems, that when the international break comes around I’d [be out].

“I’ve had a fair share of unlucky injuries but I’m feeling good where I’m at and I’ve settled in nicely at Cardiff City as well. I’m happy to be back in the fold.”

During the summer months, O’Dowda made the relatively controversial move away from Bristol City to join their Severnside rivals Cardiff City.

And despite the local furore that surrounded the move, he has settled into life in the Welsh capital seamlessly.

“It was a bit of an interesting one,” he adds. “I’d been at Bristol City for a long time. I had seen everyone come and go bar a couple of young graduates really.

𝘾𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙪𝙢 🤝 𝘾𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙪𝙢 Robinson and O'Dowda linked up for our opener at the Riverside! 💙#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/ycRtybApa4 — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) September 14, 2022

“I had interest from quite a few clubs and it was Steve Morison [at Cardiff] who convinced me with the style of play and what he wanted to achieve and the players he wanted to bring in, which suited me.

“I have so much respect for Bristol City but I needed a new challenge as well and yeah, delighted to get it all sorted in a short space of time.”

“I feel like I have a lot to offer…”

While he has remained in Kenny’s thoughts throughout a luckless run of injuries, there has often been a lingering sense of there being more to come from O’Dowda.

Rather than shirking away from the concept that he has not reached his potential with Ireland, O’Dowda admits that it is the case.

“I feel like I have a lot to offer,” he explains. “In club football as well, when I really got going, I’d be hit down with an injury or something like that.

⚽| Callum O'Dowda's goal that put Ireland ahead but Celtic level just two minutes later from Patrick Roberts. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/zrN6ypZhkn — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) May 20, 2018

“I feel as though I have unfinished business in a way and the gaffer here has been great with me with phone calls and checking up on me to see how I am.

“I want to repay that loyalty he has had in me as I did start quite a few of his early games.”

And while there is prior history with Ireland under Kenny for the former Oxford United youngster, the 27-year-old admits that he sees his return as a ‘new start’.

“I’m just delighted to be back playing and back amongst the boys,” he adds.

“I’m grateful to still be around the setup but I still feel I have a lot to offer and I feel I’ve had a good start to life at Cardiff too.”

Callum O’Dowda: “I just felt like it was one after another, like a knock-on effect…”

While his spells on the side-lines were a source of frustration at times – he did use those testing times to sharpen up and refine other aspects of his game.

Saying that, those bout of injuries did pose some mental challenges to the 23-time Ireland international.

“It was tough,” he said. “I just felt like it was one after another, like a knock-on effect. But I like to think I am quite a positive person as well.

IRELAND SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT | Robbie Brady makes international return 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 🔹 Robbie Brady named in squad after strong Preston performances 🔹 Andrew Omobamidele selected in defence 🔹 Callum O'Dowda rewarded for excellent Cardiff form Happy with that folks? #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/CRk5Nxxqr7 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) September 15, 2022

“I had good people around me to help, as well, which was probably the key thing.

“I am positive, and I always try to look at the positives in it, whether I can strengthen other areas, or analyse my game, and stuff. But it also is part of the game and it comes with it.”

As a result, O’Dowda has not played for Ireland since November 2020.

At the time, Ireland were still searching for their first win under their then under-fire boss, but times have changed since then.

“Has it been two years?,” he replied. “Obviously, since the gaffer has come in, I feel he has put his stamp on it.

“The coaches have done exceptionally well, and it’s been great to see that players have done well.

“For myself, I’m itching to get out there and help out the boys as much as I can and hopefully it starts in these next two games.”

Callum O’Dowda.

For now, it remains unclear as to whether or not O’Dowda will feature in either of Ireland’s two Uefa Nations League games against Scotland or Armenia.

But after an encouraging start to his time at Cardiff City, the early indications are positive surrounding his potential return to the forefront of Kenny’s plans.

An intriguing return awaits.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: callum o'dowda, cardiff city