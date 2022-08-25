Brighton boss explains impressive Evan Ferguson trait after first goal

A night to remember for Evan Ferguson.

Ireland U21 international Evan Ferguson enjoyed a night to remember on Wednesday evening, as Brighton & Hove Albion claimed a Carabao Cup win against League One side Forest Green Rovers.

Aged just 17, Ferguson finished off a fine move involving James Furlong and Andrew Moran – with the goal being his first at senior level for the club after his move from Bohemians.

Speaking after the game, his manager Graham Potter heaped praise on his prolific teenage talent, with the former Swansea City boss liking what he has seen.

In the lead up to the game, Potter made no secret of his admiration for Ferguson – explaining that he ‘really liked’ the Co. Meath youngster’s talent.

Moran and Furlong also featured for the Seagulls, but it was Ferguson who upstaged them with his goalscoring performance in the tie.

“He is an intelligent player for someone so young,” Potter said on the 17-year-old when speaking to the Brighton Argus. “You look at him and you have to remind yourself he is only 17, so he’s got an exciting future, I think.

“He’s level-headed and a humble guy who again wants to just play football.

“He wants to score goals, help the team, so he has got lots of nice attributes, good movement, intelligent, so we are happy with him.”

The goal comes at an important time for Ferguson, with the former Bohemians and St Kevin’s Boys youngster getting set for a shot at making Ireland U21 history next month.

However, he will be hoping that he can continue to push on at club level before then.

As a result of Brighton’s advancement to the next round of the Carabao Cup, they will face Arsenal in the next round of the competition, after the draw was made last night.

