Brighton boss hails Irish duo ahead of League Cup tie

Could Graham Potter use the pair on Wednesday evening?

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has teased an appearance for Irish pair Evan Ferguson and Andrew Moran in the Seagulls’ Carabao Cup tie against Forest Green Rovers.

Both players were left out of Brighton’s U21 league game against Wolves on Monday night, sparking some discussion that they could both be included in Potter’s squad for Wednesday’s cup tie against their League One opponents.

While not explicitly saying he would play the pair, he did suggest that he is set to make changes for the game as they embark on a busy Premier League schedule.

After that, Potter then heaped praise on Ferguson and Moran – describing them as players he ‘likes a lot’.

“We all know the talent there and like them a lot..”

This season Brighton have picked up seven points from a possible nine, with an opening day win against Manchester United the most significant thus far.

But they have lost a number of key men during the summer, and with a light squad available to him, the Brighton boss did say he is likely to make a raft of changes for their first League Cup game of the season.

“We’re in a busy Premier League schedule so there’s a chance we’ll make changes, but we want to go there and win,” he explained.

“We’ll be ambitious. This game is important and we enjoy this competition.”

On his young players looking to make their mark, Potter added: “We’ve always had strong groups of young players here.

“The likes of Odel Offiah, Ed Turns, Andrew Moran, Evan Ferguson now… We all know the talent there and like them a lot.”

"We've always had strong groups of young players here. The likes of Odel Offiah, Ed Turns, Andrew Moran, Evan Ferguson now… we all know the talent there and like them a lot." That's all from the boss. 🤝 #BHAFC pic.twitter.com/95gkovPiz3 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 23, 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion.

Last season, both Moran and Ferguson featured in a Carabao Cup tie against Cardiff City, a tie that the Seagulls won 2-0.

Since then, the pair have continued to develop at the Amex Stadium, with Ferguson going on to play for the Ireland U21s under Jim Crawford.

Moran has also penned a new long-term deal with the club, and he will be hoping that his Premier League bow is not too far away.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Andrew Moran, brighton, Evan Ferguson