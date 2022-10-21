New Brighton boss explains why Evan Ferguson is not a first-team regular yet

Roberto De Zerbi has been speaking about Evan Ferguson.

Newly-appointed Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi has revealed that he is ‘happy’ for Ireland U21 international Evan Ferguson after the forward penned his first long-term professional deal with the club.

However, he stopped short of saying the forward is ready to make his mark on the Brighton starting XI just yet.

In doing so, the former Shakhtar Donetsk boss claimed that the Irish youngster needs to ‘improve and grow’ should he want to make his breakthrough as a first-team regular at the Amex Stadium.

“For the moment, he is not in the first XI. He needs to improve, and he needs to grow…”

On Wednesday, Ferguson penned his first long-term deal with the Seagulls on his 18th birthday – which will keep him at the club until June 2026.

“He is very young,” De Zerbi said ahead of this weekend’s Premier League action. “I’m happy for him, and I am happy for this agreement.

As a follow-up question, the Italian was asked about his thoughts on working with younger players, to which he replied: “In my history as a coach, I always work with young players.

“But I don’t like to say things like ‘too young or too old’.

“I prefer to speak to either a ‘good player’ or a player who is ‘not good. [Adam] Lallana is not a young player, but I like to work with him.”

Evan Ferguson.

Ferguson, 18, has been a highly-rated talent at Brighton for a considerable period of time following his move to the club from Bohemians and St Kevin’s Boys upon turning 16.

Since making the move to the Seagulls, the now 18-year-old has played in the Carabao and FA Cup, and featured for 22 minutes in the Premier League against Burnley back in February.

