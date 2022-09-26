Brian Kerr claims Ireland are ‘missing something’ after Scotland defeat

Brian Kerr is not impressed.

Former Ireland international boss Brian Kerr has claimed that Ireland are ‘missing something’ as their wait for a landmark win on the road continues under Stephen Kenny.

On Saturday night, the Boys in Green turned in a strong performance against Scotland, but it failed to yield any such reward as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat.

And speaking on Sunday night, Kerr bemoaned the fact that Ireland are losing too many games under Kenny’s tenure.

“There’s something missing, that we keep losing matches…”

While disappointed with the number of defeats suffered by Ireland in recent times, he also hit out at Ireland’s now traditionally slow start in group campaigns.

“There’s something missing, that we keep losing matches,” Kerr explained when speaking on Virgin Media Sport. “We’ve lost too many matches and we have been out of too many groups too soon.

“The first [Nations League] group, we lost to Finland twice and failed to beat Bulgaria away. There were no wins in that group.

“Then the next World Cup qualifying group, we lose to Serbia early on and then lose to Luxembourg at home. We then lost to Portugal away and we were out of that group after three games.

“This group, we lost to Armenia, losing the first match and then the second match to Ukraine at home. You’re almost out of it from the start. We have got to get something from the start of a group.

“But they can’t let that happen again in the next qualification when that starts up after the draw is made for the Euros.”

Brian Kerr on Ireland.

While clearly frustrated with Ireland’s struggles under Kenny, Kerr did at least credit the Boys in Green for a strong performance against a superior side on paper.

For much of the Hampden Park showdown, Ireland looked a menacing threat going forward and left Glasgow with their heads held high.

However, the defeat now means that they must avoid in their final Uefa Nations League group game against Armenia on Tuesday night to ensure their survival in League B of the competition.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 7.45pm.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: brian kerr, Ireland, stephen kenny