Brian Kerr lays down gauntlet to Stephen Kenny ahead of Scotland tie

Former Ireland boss Brian Kerr has stressed that Stephen Kenny needs to be “more honest” regarding his appraisal of his tenure in charge of the Boys in Green.

On Saturday evening, Kenny takes his side to Hampden Park to take on Scotland, knowing that a win is of paramount importance if Ireland still harbour any hopes of claiming a second-place finish in their Uefa Nations League group.

But while Kenny has stressed that the Boys in Green have improved under his stewardship in terms of style of play and results, Kerr is less convinced.

Rather than agreeing with the former Dundalk boss, Kerr claimed that he “wishes” Kenny would be “really honest” about the way his side play.

“I wish Stephen would say things that were really honest about how the team plays,” Kerr said when speaking on Virgin Media. “He said that they played very well in the last few matches.

“They played well against Scotland and Ukraine, but didn’t play too well in any of the games before that against Armenia and Ukraine. Damien [Delaney] said it earlier, it has been stop-go.

“The style of football, but he’s not the first manager of Ireland who’s tried to play nice football or tried to play through the thirds by any means.

“I don’t think he should be over-emphasising that. It’s now up to him and the players to get consistent results and get us competing to qualify for finals of competitions.”

While Kerr may not be entirely buying into Kenny’s reign as Ireland boss, the former Dundalk boss will be keen to stress that he has brought several young stars through as manager.

Of those, the likes of Gavin Bazunu, Nathan Collins, Jason Knight and Troy Parrott are all still eligible to play for the Ireland U21s.

