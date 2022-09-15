Brian Kerr reflects on Shamrock Rovers’ defeat away to Gent

A defeat for the Hoops in Belgium.

Former Ireland boss Brian Kerr has suggested that Shamrock Rovers might be best served changing their shape away from home in European action this season, after their latest away defeat.

The Hoops fell to a 3-0 loss away to Belgian side Gent in their first away group game in the Europa Conference League, but were all but of out the contest midway through the first-half.

Two early goals from the Belgians set Rovers on their way to a loss, but they did turn in a spirited second-half display to give them some optimism going forward in the group.

“I thought Gent coasted a bit in the second-half…”

However, Kerr suggested that Rovers’ improved second-half display was also down to Gent ‘coasting’, and claimed that the Hoops should look to play more cautiously in their upcoming away ties in Europe this season.

“Gent were quite comfortable leading 2-0 at half-time,” Kerr said when speaking on Virgin Media after the game.

“This has been a trend with Rovers in Europe away. They were 2-0 down against Ferencvaros and Ludogorets – then they played better in the second-half. But you need to play better when there is no score in the match.”

He then added: “My opinion is that they play the game too open and give the opposition too many opportunities. I think they need to be more compact in midfield and play a three..

“They were making chances [in the second-half], but that was when it was 2-0 and 3-0. You need to be making chances when it is 0-0 or 1-0 down.

“I thought Gent coasted a bit in the second-half, and I think Shamrock Rovers will need to look at that in-depth and ask if there’s something behind this trend.

FT in Belgium. Gent 3-0 @ShamrockRovers A much better second half from Rovers, but it's defeat on MD2.#RoversInEurope | #UECL pic.twitter.com/3Flxu3j5Md — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 15, 2022

“The quality of the opposition is a step up from what they play in the League of Ireland, and you can get away with playing that shape. Maybe they need to be more resilient in the midfield area.”

Shamrock Rovers lose away to Gent.

In front of a paltry attendance at the Ghelamco Arena in Gent, Rovers endured the worst possible start they could have had against their highly-fancied opposition.

Hugo Cuypers gave the Belgians a 1-0 lead after latching onto a Malick Fofana knockdown, slotting home into the net past Hoops shot-stopper Alan Mannus.

The second goal arrived shortly after, but it was a disastrous one to concede.

After being caught on the ball, Daniel Cleary’s mistimed clearance fell into the path of 33-year-old Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe, who rifled his effort home past Mannus.

Oh dear. Gent make it 2-0. A terrible goal for Rovers to concede. #RoversInEurope | #UECL pic.twitter.com/OyA0bouGgB — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 15, 2022

The experienced midfielder then rounded off a comprehensive win for the hosts in the second-half, grabbing his brace in the 65th minute of the game.

However, Rovers can be pleased with the manner of their second-half performance ahead of their crucial upcoming tie against Molde.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Europa Conference League, gent, Shamrock Rovers