Brian Kerr hits out at lack of Government support for LOI clubs in Europe

Former Ireland manager Brian Kerr has slammed the lack of support afforded to League of Ireland clubs in European action this summer, as Shamrock Rovers get set for their shot at qualification to the Europa League group stages.

The Hoops and St Patrick’s Athletic have been forced to scramble for travel arrangements this summer, with the aviation industry in a state of crisis.

That has had a knock-on effect for League of Ireland sides, with Rovers and Pat’s struggling to find suitable travel arrangements for their games.

Sligo Rovers and Derry City were also impacted, although it was not to the same extent as the two Dublin clubs.

“They haven’t got the help they deserve from the authorities…”

Speaking on Virgin Media TV, Kerr took issue with the lack of support provided to Irish clubs in European action.

Last week, his former side St Patrick’s Athletic were forced to rethink their travel arrangements home from Sofia after their first-leg tie against CSKA, before Rovers were then forced to land in Shannon after their away leg against Shkupi.

“I’m sure if it was other sports that were involved other than a soccer team, it would have been a lot smoother than what they’ve had to go through,” Kerr said.

“Going from Shannon, going and returning from Knock. Rovers got lucky the last time because there was fog at Shannon and they got to come home to Dublin. Pat’s couldn’t come home for two days because they couldn’t get a plane to get them from Sofia.

“It’s been awful. They haven’t got the help they deserve from the authorities, who should be setting the stall out to make it as easy as possible.

“Irish football and League of Ireland teams only get respect from the general public when they get good results in Europe against good European teams.

“We need to do everything possible in our power to make that happen, get us up in that coefficient, and make it easier for us to win qualification knockout rounds so that we more regularly have teams in the group stages.”

Opportunity knocks for Shamrock Rovers.

While the task facing League of Ireland clubs in Europe this season has not been easy, it has been a hugely rewarding few weeks on the prize money front.

Both Sligo Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic earned cool rewards for reaching the third-round of the Europa Conference League, while Derry City missed out on a second-round appearance after losing over two-legs against Latvian side Riga.

However, Shamrock Rovers will play group stage football this autumn, having reached the Europa League play-off round. Even if they fail in their quest to reach the Europa League, they will compete in the Europa Conference League.

Should they do so, it would mean they will become the first Irish side to achieve that, with Dundalk (x2) and Rovers reaching the Europa League group stages before.

They will also pocket at least €3.3 million from this summer, with more to come.

