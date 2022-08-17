Brexit rules force Viborg duo to miss out on Conference League play-off v West Ham

A blow for Viborg.

West Ham‘s Europa Conference League play-off opponents have been dealt a major blow in their quest to qualify for the group stages, with Brexit-related complications costing them dearly.

Viborg FF duo Ibrahim Said and Alassana Jatta have been denied entry into the UK, due to complications surrounding the UK’s exit from the European Union in recent years.

Given the short turnaround time of Viborg’s tie, the pair were unable to apply for a travel visa in time to play the game – hence missing out on the game entirely at the London Stadium.

“We have tried everything…”

As a consequence, the Danish side have since issued a statement confirming that they have explored almost all avenues to allow the players play, with none working.

“We have tried everything, and have been in close contact with DBU (Danish football association), UEFA, the two embassies and another foreign club which has been in a similar situation,” they explained in a statement.

“But unfortunately it has proved to be impossible, as there is a processing time of several weeks and the match was only finally scheduled a week ago.”

Viborg qualified for the play-off round of the Europa Conference League after coming through a number of ties so far, with both players being heavily involved in that run.

“It’s a shame from a sporting point of view as both players would have had a role in the match,” the club’s sporting director Jesper Fredberg said.

“But it’s even more of a shame from a human point of view that these two are missing out on this great experience.”

West Ham.

For West Ham, news of the pair missing out will be a boost, although they are expected to come through the tie with minimal fuss.

Last season, the Hammers reached the Europa League semi-final stage last season, losing to eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt over two-legs.

But this season they will be hoping that they can make their mark in the Europa Conference League against a side that who have yet to reach a group stage phase of any European competition.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: West Ham