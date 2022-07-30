Bray Wanderers shot-stopper completes League Two switch

A surprising move.

Bray Wanderers have confirmed the departure of goalkeeper Michael Kelly, with the 25-year-old completing a move to League Two side Carlisle United.

Kelly, 25, joined the Seagulls earlier this season following a prior stint at Longford Town, and now joins Carlisle ahead of the start of the League Two season.

Kelly’s last appearance for Bray came in a 3-1 First Division defeat to Treaty United last week, before he then completed his move to the League Two side just hours before the season was set to start.

Carlisle United came 20th in League Two last season, but did finish comfortably ahead of the relegation places.

“Michael has come in from Bray this week and we’ve had him with us training for a few days just to have a look at him,” Carlisle boss Paul Simpson said after a deal was made official.

“He’s come very highly recommended, and he’s a player we’ve been looking at over the last few weeks. We managed to agree with Bray that he would be allowed to come here and train with us. He’s a good age, mid-20s for a keeper is great age, and he’s a decent size.”

Kelly joins his new club on a one-year deal, with an option to extend for another year.

“We’re signing him on a one-year contract, with a further year’s option for us, so he needs to show us all now that he can cope with English football,” Simpson added.

“He’s absolutely determined to come over here and do that, he’s paid for his own flights to get here, and that’s an indication of how much he wants to make this work.

“It fits with what I want to do and hopefully he’ll prove to be a really good signing for us.”

