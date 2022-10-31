Bournemouth interim boss reflects on Mark Travers return against Spurs

Mark Travers made his return on Saturday.

Bournemouth interim boss Gary O’Neil revealed that he was happy with the impact made by his returning shot-stopper Mark Travers on Saturday afternoon.

O’Neil was forced to call upon Travers in the wake of Neto’s ‘long-term’ injury sustained against West Ham last week, with the Ireland international drafted in as a half-time sub for the Cherries.

However, the Co. Kildare native has yet to record a clean sheet upon his return – with Bournemouth losing 3-2 at home to Spurs on Saturday.

“I think like the rest of the group, he can take big credit for large moments…”

Remarkably, Bournemouth took a 2-0 lead against their north London opponents at the Vitality Stadium in the first-half.

Despite that, Antonio Conte’s side rallied and eventually ran out 3-2 winners against O’Neil’s relegation threatened side on the English south coast.

Speaking after the game, O’Neil spoke about Travers and his performance – explaining that he was pleased that he made some ‘good’ saves for his side.

“I thought he made some good saves for us,” he explained. “Obviously he hasn’t played for a while. I think like the rest of the group, he can take big credit for large moments.”

Just last week, O’Neil was forced to bat away questions surrounding Travers ability compared to Neto, stressing that he had full faith in his quality at the club.

“Neto brought a calmness and helped us steady the ship when we had some tough results, but as I said then, I’m delighted to have them both and I have full faith in Mark Travers,” he explained.

Next up for Bournemouth in the Premier League is a crucial league game against Leeds United, before the Cherries then face Everton in the Carabao Cup.

They will then conclude their pre-World Cup action a few days later in the Premier League, once again facing Everton at the Vitality Stadium.

