Bournemouth boss hails Mark Travers despite absence

Mark Travers is held in high regard at Bournemouth.

Bournemouth interim first-team boss Gary O’Neil heaped praise on Ireland shot-stopper Mark Travers, despite the Co. Kildare native’s absence from the starting XI at the Vitality Stadium.

Travers was dropped by the Cherries’ interim boss in the wake of their 9-0 thrashing against Liverpool, a result that saw the end of Scott Parker’s reign as manager of the club.

And since then, the Ireland international has failed to appear at all for the Cherries, but he is still in his manager’s thoughts at the very least.

Speaking last week, O’Neil heaped praise on his two goalkeepers, Neto and Travers – as he kept a special mention for Travers who has been absent from his starting XI.

“I think [Neto] brings leadership, a big voice in the dressing room,” he explained when speaking to the Bournemouth Echo. “He was, in my opinion, a big part of our response to the tough spell that we went through.

“[That is] absolutely nothing against Mark. He has always worked extremely hard and has been extremely professional since we decided to change the goalkeeper.

“And now I’m really fortunate to have two really good ones. [They are] fantastic goalkeepers, and I would trust both of them, in fact, to put them in.”

Mark Travers.

While Travers will be at least pleased to hear that he has his manager’s backing, he remains out of action at club and international level.

Last week, Travers failed to make an appearance for Ireland in their Uefa Nations League double-header against Armenia and Scotland.

However, he will be looking at the November international window as an opportunity to start – as Ireland take on Norway and Malta.

