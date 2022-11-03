Bournemouth boss jumps to defence of Mark Travers

Mark Travers has come under fire.

Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil has jumped to the defence of Ireland international shot-stopper Mark Travers ahead of the Cherries Premier League tie against Leeds United.

Travers, 23, returned to the Bournemouth starting XI on Saturday against Spurs, but was unable to land his first win following his return.

As a result, the former Shamrock Rovers youth came under fire for his performance as his side slumped to a 3-2 defeat, despite the hosts leading the game 2-0 initially.

“He looked competent in the goal there, so no issue with Trav…”

However, speaking ahead of Bournemouth’s crunch Premier League outing against Leeds United on Saturday, O’Neil launched a defence of his netminder in the absence of Neto.

O’Neil’s defence came after he was asked if his side missed Neto’s commanding presence in the box from set-pieces, stressing: “No, I think there were a couple of things wrong with the set-play goals.

“I would never single anyone out for any sort of criticism. They gave me everything. Travs [Mark Travers] made some big saves.

“He looked competent in the goal there, so no issue with Trav [Mark Travers] whatsoever.”

Mark Travers.

In fact, Travers started the season with Bournemouth as their first-choice.

However, a dismal 9-0 loss against Liverpool saw his spell as first-choice at the club come to a close with Neto coming in to replace the Ireland international.

His spell out of the starting XI also followed the appointment of O’Neil as interim boss at the club – but he has recovered from that earlier setback.

Against West Ham, Travers was drafted on as a half-time sub for Bournemouth after Neto went off with a now long-term injury.

And since then he has earned some praise from his interim boss, and he is likely to retain that place prior to the World Cup break.

