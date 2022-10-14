Bohemians confirm appointment of Declan Devine as new boss

A new man in the hot-seat.

League of Ireland Premier Division side Bohemians have unveiled the appointment of former Derry City boss Declan Devine on a two-year deal at Dalymount Park.

Devine takes over the reins of the Gypsies from current caretaker boss Derek Pender, with Keith Long parting ways with the club in recent weeks after a dismal run of form.

Fortunes have not changed for Bohs however, with their season all but over after being dumped out of the FAI Cup by Shelbourne last month at Tolka Park.

“The opportunity to lead this football club is something that really excites me…”

Devine will take over the job on Monday, and will oversee Bohs’ final three league games of the Premier Division season.

“The opportunity to lead this football club is something that really excites me,” Devine said following his appointment as manager. “For me personally, it gives me so much pride. It is a proud moment for my family too.

“But we don’t have time to celebrate. I have a job to do, I will be completely immersing myself in moving to Dublin, and it will be full pelt from Monday.

“I am going to do everything in my power to ensure this club is back where it belongs and for me, that means Bohs being back at the top of the table.

“I’m a working class guy from a working class background. My ultimate goal has always been to work as hard as I possibly can to achieve success.

“I want our players and staff to follow the same mantra. I want us to do everything in our power to bring success to this club.

“I want to put together a squad that has an identity with its people and its supporters. The players need to reflect that.”

Declan Devine.

Previously manager of Derry City, Devine has worked under Ireland boss Stephen Kenny on Foyleside, and has also managed Northern Ireland at underage level for a spell.

However, he has been out of work since he was relieved of his duties by Derry in April of last year, with Ruairdhi Higgins taking over the reins of the club following his dismissal.

Bohs are currently 6th in the League of Ireland Premier Division heading into their Dublin derby against St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday evening.

Kick-off at Richmond Park is at 7.45pm.

