Steven Gerrard’s cousin slams former agent over Liverpool exit

He is not impressed.

Former Liverpool youth, and Steven Gerrard’s cousin Bobby Duncan has slammed his former agent over his acriminous exit from his boyhood club.

His former agent, Saif Rubie, appeared on talkSPORT on Monday morning discussing Duncan’s exit from Anfield, despite the youngster being a highly-rated prospect at Melwood.

At the time of Duncan’s exit from Liverpool, Rubie claimed that the player was being ‘mentally bullied‘ by the Reds, with the agent then speaking about the ‘truth’ of what happened his now former client.

“I actually advised him to stay at Liverpool…”

In a wide-ranging interview, Rubie spoke about Antonio Rudiger’s exit from Chelsea, and then proceeded to speak about Duncan’s departure from Liverpool.

🙏 “Rudiger was very happy to stay.” ❌ “The previous owners of Chelsea didn’t see value in keeping Rudiger.” 💷 “Real’s deal was the smallest on offer! An English club offered almost double!” Football intermediary @SaifPR reveals details of Antonio Rudiger’s #CFC exit. pic.twitter.com/EzmdFloPtq — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 5, 2022

“I actually advised him to stay at Liverpool and you have to understand one thing, which is what I was trying to tell you guys, my job is to do the best for whoever is telling me to help them whether it be the player, a buying club or a selling club,” he said on talkSPORT.

“In that particular case, you can choose to believe me or not, I thought him staying was the best outcome.

“It wasn’t meant to be and in the end it got a bit ugly with Liverpool which is unfortunate.”

Bobby Duncan: “I should never have trusted my career in your hands…”

Since his departure from Liverpool, Duncan has played for Derby County and Fiorentina, with little success at either club. Now, he is playing his trade in the Spanish third-tier.

However, upon hearing his former agent’s comments on live radio on Monday morning, Duncan hit out at what was said about him.

“You and I both know the truth,” Duncan posted on Twitter in a now-deleted series of tweets.

“I didn’t have a decision nor say as you took it upon yourself to jeopardise my career and to turn a local lad away from his boyhood club and leave me and my family to pick up all the pieces.”

He then added: “I should never have trusted my career in your hands. I have learnt my harsh lesson there. I just pray you have learnt yours as it could ruin another young boys career.”

