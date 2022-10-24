Ben White in awkward post-match interview after Arsenal’s draw against Southampton

A strange interview.

Arsenal defender Ben White was involved in an awkward post-match interview in the wake of Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

After playing in a frustrating 1-1 draw for the Gunners, White cut a noticeably demoralised figure in an interview with Swedish broadcaster Viaplay.

Also, the defender denied any suggestion that Arsenal were ‘bullied’ by the Saints at St Mary’s – instigating a tense exchange between the player and interviewer.

“Yeah, I don’t think we were bullied. Yeah.. I’m not really sure where we got bullied..”

“No, just sloppy from us,” White explained on Arsenal’s misfiring performance.

“We know what we’re going to be dealing with each game and we know if we do our best, we’re going to win most games, but today we didn’t do that.”

He then added: “Yeah, that’s football. Our centre-halves do it as well, all our players do it, so it’s nothing new. I don’t think we were bullied. I’m not really sure where we got bullied.”

Ben White er misfornøyd med Arsenal andreomgang mot Southampton. Intervjuet av @ViaplayJonas. pic.twitter.com/jHSQHOZQqf — Viaplay Fotball (@ViaplayFotball) October 23, 2022

The draw brought an end to Arsenal’s eight-game winning streak, and also means that they are just two points clear of league leaders Man City after 11 games.

But it was a physical game against the Saints – although it was one that White feels was not entirely different to other games played by his side.

“We obviously didn’t deserve to win the game so, yeah that’s it,” he finished.

Arsenal’s impressive start.

However, while White may have been displeased with some of the questions aimed in his direction, he will be pleased with Arsenal’s start to the season.

So far this term, White has been part of an Arsenal side who are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League, losing just once in 11 games. They have also drawn just one game.

Next up for the Gunners in the English top-flight is a game against Nottingham Forest, which take places on Sunday. Kick-off at the Emirates Stadium is set for 2pm.

