Ben Foster reveals how Roy Keane ‘scared the life’ out of him at Man United

Another Roy Keane tale..

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has revealed how Roy Keane used to ‘scare the life’ out of him when the pair were clubmates at Old Trafford.

Foster and Keane were teammates for a brief stint with United’s reserves, before Keane eventually made his move to Celtic after a high-profile falling out with then manager Alex Ferguson.

However, Foster has since revealed that even at United’s reserves he was in fear of the talismanic United stalwart.

“Roy Keane was still there and he would scare the life out of me…”

Speaking on talkSPORT, Foster opened up on his brief dealings with Keane.

“I remember when I first signed for Man United and Roy Keane was still there and he would scare the life out of me,” he explained.

“He would just say whatever was on his mind, and it would put everybody on the back foot straight away. So you don’t even know how to talk with him, don’t even know how to interact with him.”

While at United, Foster and Keane only played together once – but that game still remains well in Foster’s memory bank.

“I played one game with Roy Keane and it was a reserve team game, because he was going through the motions of leaving Man United,” he added. “I think they were on a pre-season tour and he had fallen out with the manager at this point, this is when he signed for Celtic.

“I played one pre-season game with him, and within five minutes of my very first reserve team game for Man United, I rolled the ball out to him, and because it wasn’t rolled at the right speed, he turned around, put his foot on the ball, and shouted at me.

“I’m this 22-year-old kid that’s just signed and I’m thinking, and he stopped the game to shout at me and I’m thinking wow this guy’s different.”

While Keane ended up leaving United shortly after his spell with Foster and United’s reserves, Foster went on to have a relatively notable stint at Old Trafford, but was never able to establish himself as first-choice under Ferguson.

Now, the former Watford shot-stopper remains on the lookout for a new club after leaving the Hornets at the end of last season. It is unclear if he will sign for a new club before the summer transfer window closes at the end of the month.

