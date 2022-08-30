Swansea boss hails Ireland youngster ahead of loan move

Swansea City have a new Irish striker.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has revealed his excitement at the prospect of sealing a transfer deal for Ireland underage international Armstrong Okoflex.

Okoflex, 20, has been on the books of West Ham since his move to the club from Celtic in 2021 and is now expected to link up with Swansea on loan.

The forward is expected to seal a move to Wales in time for Swansea’s league game against Stoke City on Wednesday evening – upon the completion of a medical according to WalesOnline.

“He’s someone completely different to anything we’ve got..”

In doing so, Okoflex will become the latest Ireland underage international to make the step-up into first-team football, having sampled bits of it at West Ham this season.

The Dubliner has been on the bench for the Hammers on a number of occasions so far this campaign, although he has yet to force his way into David Moyes’ plans as of yet on a regular basis.

But for Swansea, the move comes at a welcome time – with Okoflex looking to strike up a strong relationship alongside current Ireland international Michael Obafemi.

“We also have Armstrong Okoflex in the building, he’s currently doing his medical,” Martin explains. “He’s someone completely different to anything we’ve got in the building.

“He’s a wide player who really likes to get at people. Fortunately for us, we’ve had people at both clubs who have recognised there might be an opportunity here for young players, because our situation financially hasn’t changed.

“We’re really lucky that, because of our style of play, the opportunities young players get here are probably more than most places, so we’re really fortunate that people at West Ham recognise this is a good place for both young players to play.”

Armstrong Okoflex.

Born in Dublin, Okoflex is of Nigerian descent and has also played for England at U16 level in his underage international career.

However, in more recent times he has played for the Ireland U19 squad – while also earning an Ireland U21 call-up earlier this year in March.

He also made his first-team debut for West Ham last week, coming on as a late sub in the Irons’ Europa Conference League win against Viborg in the play-off round of the competition.

