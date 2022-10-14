Antonio Conte ‘really pleased’ with Matt Doherty after Spurs return

Matt Doherty is back in the good books at Spurs.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has explained how he is ‘really pleased’ with Matt Doherty following the Ireland international’s return to the fold in his starting XI.

Doherty made his first Premier League start of the season last weekend against Brighton in the absence of Emerson Royal through suspension.

In doing so, the 30-year-old has caught the eye of his manager who previously cast doubt on his ability earlier on in this season.

Speaking this afternoon ahead of Spurs’ Premier League game against Everton this weekend, the former Chelsea boss praised the Ireland international following his performance last week.

“We played without Emerson at Brighton and I was really pleased with Matthew,” Conte explained. “He’s struggled this season to come back to a good level.

“Last season he struggled but then he became a really important player for us.”

On highly-rated young full-back Djed Spence, the Premier League winning boss then added: “Also Djed, he’s working and he’s improving and he’s starting to understand which is the demand to stay at Tottenham.

“I’m pleased to have more options.”

While Doherty had to wait for his chance this season, he will be hopeful that he can kick on in the coming weeks as Emerson Royal continues to miss out on Premier League action.

But with Royal’s Premier League return on the horizon, Doherty will be hopeful that he can make his mark on the Spurs starting XI against Everton this weekend.

Spurs come into this weekend’s Premier League games in third, and are four points clear of bitter London rivals Chelsea. However, they have played a game more than Graham Potter’s side.

Kick-off on Saturday evening is at 5.30pm.

