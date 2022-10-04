Close sidebar

Antonio Conte plunges Matt Doherty’s Spurs future into doubt with brutal comments

by Andrew Dempsey
matt doherty transfer news

A major blow for Matt Doherty.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has slaughtered Ireland international full-back Matt Doherty with a damning revelation, explaining why the Dubliner has yet to start a game for his side this season.

On Saturday afternoon, Doherty came on as a substitute in Spurs’ North London derby defeat to Arsenal.

While the game was over at that point, his manager stressed that he brought on the former Wolves wing-back because he will ‘need‘ him in the coming weeks.

“I am not seeing him in the right way to start the game. I am not stupid. I don’t want to lose…”

However, he has now poured cold water on the suggestion that Doherty’s first start of the season may be imminent.

Before Spurs’ Champions League tie against Eintracht Frankfurt this evening, Conte launched an impassioned defence of his team selection, with many questioning the recent omission’s of Djed Spence and Doherty from his starting XI.

“The fans have to be fans,” Conte stressed when defending his starting XI selections. “I understand they can think everything but I see every day what happens during the training session.

matt doherty antonio conte

“I try to do the best for the team. If they trust me, then they trust me, but the choices are mine. If I didn’t decide to pick one player it’s maybe because he’s not ready.

“We are talking about a young player with a good prospect, but I repeat I try to pick the best team.”

While stressing the need for him to pick ‘the best team’, he then proceeded to launch a scathing attack on Doherty, suggesting that 30-year-old has yet to reach his heights of last season.

“Also [Matt] Doherty, Doherty last season played every game,” he added. “And now, I am not seeing him in the right way to start the game. I am not stupid. I don’t want to lose.

“I try to put the best team, to pick the best team. If they trust me it’s OK, if they don’t trust me then I’m the coach and I need to take the best decision for Tottenham.”

Matt Doherty.

While Doherty has endured a dismal start to the season, he is likely to be given an opportunity at the very least in the coming weeks with Spurs’ fixture pile-up and the suspension for Emerson Royal.

However, Conte’s recent comments are a setback in his quest to reclaim his place in Spurs’s starting XI.

