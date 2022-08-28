Ex-Ireland coach linked with Sunderland job

An interesting report.

Former Ireland assistant coach Anthony Barry has been linked with the soon to be vacant Sunderland job, with the departure of Alex Neil set to be confirmed by the Black Cats shortly.

Barry has been in high-demand since his rise through the coaching ranks in the English game, and has also been involved in international football with Ireland, and now Belgium.

However, according to a report from Alan Nixon, it now appears that Sunderland have identified him as a possible replacement for Neil.

When involved with Ireland, Barry helped to instil Ireland’s change to a back-three from their previous 4-3-3 shape during the early stages of Stephen Kenny’s reign.

Having impressed in Kenny’s backroom team, Barry continued to impress with Chelsea, and helped lead them to a Champions League final win under current boss Thomas Tuchel.

However, with his growing reputation within the game, Barry is now on the radar of a number of clubs in regard to taking over as a first-team boss.

Despite the link suggesting that Barry is on the radar of the Black Cats, the same report also claims that MK Dons boss Liam Manning is in the frame for the role at the Stadium of Light.

Although, former Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is expected to be the frontrunner for the role.

“It’s no secret that Anthony was fantastic…”

While involved with Ireland, Barry gained a number of admirers within the Irish set-up – none more so than Conor Hourihane. In March, Hourihane hailed his former international coach upon his departure and eventual move to Belgium under Roberto Martinez.

“It’s no secret that Anthony was fantastic,” Hourihane explained at the time. “When he first came in, he was a breath of fresh air. He had great ideas and the way he coached was great.

“He was at Chelsea and you’re not a bad coach if you’re at a top club like Chelsea. They’ve won a few trophies and he’s been heavily involved.

“He was very impressive in his time here, put his stamp on the group and was brilliant. He’s gone to Belgium and we have to move on.”

