Ex-Ireland coach Anthony Barry linked with vacant Championship job

Would this be a good move for Anthony Barry?

Former Ireland assistant coach Anthony Barry has been linked with the vacant Huddersfield Town job, following the recent dismissal of now former boss Danny Schofield.

Schofield took over the reins as Terriers boss from former manager Carlos Corberan, but was unable to help the club build on last season’s remarkable season.

In his brief stint in charge, Schofield saw his side slump to the bottom of the Championship table as he ultimately paid the price with his job.

Anthony Barry linked with Huddersfield Town role.

Consequently, his departure has opened the door for Barry to take charge of the club.

The Sun are reporting that Barry has been placed on a ‘shortlist’ by Huddersfield Town as they seek to make an appointment before the return of club action after the international break.

Currently, Barry is still at Chelsea and is also carrying out coaching duties with the Belgian international team under Roberto Martinez.

However, this is not the first managerial post that Barry has been linked with.

In the last few months, Sunderland have been linked with a swoop for the now former Ireland assistant boss who has thrived in the past under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

Highly-rated in his own right, Tuchel went so far as saying that Ireland were ‘lucky’ to have the former Wigan Athletic coach involved with Stephen Kenny for a time in 2021.

Extremely classy touch from our captain 👏 Seamus Coleman leads the congratulations to Anthony Barry after @ChelseaFC won the Champions League 🏆#COYBIG | #WeAre100 | #ANDIRL pic.twitter.com/yfris928Ue — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 1, 2021

“He is very experienced,” Tuchel said at the time. “I feel very comfortable on the pitch when he is in charge of exercises. He’s very comfortable in front of the group.

“He is in charge, the specialist, for all set-pieces so he’s doing video sessions, training for set pieces and he is the assistant for any other exercises which is a pleasure to have him around.

“We absolutely don’t want to miss him and so good for you guys. He will increase the level of coaching because he has top quality and is a top guy.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: anthony barry, Championship, Chelsea, Huddersfield Town, Premier League