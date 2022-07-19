Promising Ireland prospect joins Dutch side on loan from Bundesliga giants

An interesting move.

Ireland U21 international Anselmo Garcia MacNulty has completed his latest move, joining Dutch second-tier side NAC Breda on a loan deal from Bundesliga side Vfl Wolfsburg.

Garcia MacNulty is generally an Ireland U19 international, and has been on the books of Wolfsburg for the last couple of years.

And he is now set to get his first real opportunity at first-team level, with NAC Breda swooping for the Irish central defender and his teammate Fabio Di Michele Sanchez for the year ahead.

Managed by Eric Hellemons, the pair which include Garcia MacNulty will be hoping that they can make the most of their respective loan slots this season.

“With Anselmo and Fabio we get two very talented players from a good football training,” he said.

“Anselmo is a strong central defender, Fabio is an offensive left back. Both players have been on training camp with the Wolfsburg first team in recent weeks. So they can directly join the group training.”

Qualifying to play for Ireland through his mother, Garcia MacNulty has been a mainstay in Ireland underage squads for a considerable period of time.

But this loan is his first real opportunity at first-team football.

Last season, NAC Breda finished eighth in the Dutch second-tier, as their wait for a top-flight return goes on.

Already, former Ireland U21 international Liam Bossin is plying his trade in the Dutch second-tier with Dordrecht. Dordrecht finished 17th in the table last season, three places above bottom spot.

Recently, Garcia MacNulty has been involved with the Ireland U19 set-up, and has yet to make a full cap for the U21s.

He will be hoping that this loan, coupled with first-team opportunities, will help turn his fortunes around.

