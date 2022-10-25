Ange Postecoglou calls out ‘mischievous’ question on Celtic’s ticket prices

The Celtic boss has called out a ‘mischievous’ question.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has called out a ‘mischievous’ question at his pre-match press conference, looking ahead to his side’s game against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Celtic have been criticised for charging £60 for away-end tickets for Tuesday evening’s clash at Celtic Park, given the ongoing issues in Ukraine.

And in his pre-match press conference, Postecoglou was asked about Celtic’s stance on their ticket pricing for the game.

However, it was a question that did not sit well with the Celtic boss – who claimed that it was a ‘mischievous’ one.

“I respect the question and you obviously did a lot of research into your question,” he explained.

“But you would have also realised before asking that question how much time and thought process I have in the ticketing when I’m preparing a team for a Champions League match or any manager for that matter.

“So I think you asked that question to be mischievous.

“I think if you want to ask that question and you have a real sort of desire to get an answer there’s a more appropriate person to answer that question than me.”

While Celtic have been criticised for their pricing of away tickets for their home tie against Shakhtar Donetsk, the club will point towards the fact they have offered their support to Ukraine in other ways.

On Tuesday night, the Bhoys will invite a number of refugees to be mascots for the game – and they have also donated ‘several hundred’ tickets to Ukrainian refugees in Glasgow.

We're holding an Open Day at Celtic Park between 10am-12.30pm, Thursday, October 27 as part of a new project that offers support for Ukrainian families and children living in Scotland 🇺🇦🍀@ECAEurope | #FootballForGood 💚 pic.twitter.com/wdko8GptCF — Celtic FC Foundation (@FoundationCFC) October 24, 2022

Earlier this year, the club also donated £10,000 to the Scottish Refugee Council to assist their work with Ukrainian refugees in Scotland.

Kick-off for Tuesday night’s game is set for 8pm.

