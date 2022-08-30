Blackpool boss hails ‘real talent’ Andy Lyons after move

An exciting time awaits.

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton has heaped praise on Ireland U21 full-back Andy Lyons, after the former Bohemians star completed his move to the Tangerines from Shamrock Rovers.

Lyons, 22, will join the Bloomfield Road outfit in January once the transfer window opens, and will crucially stay for the Hoops’ Europa Conference League group stage campaign.

While Appleton was keen to bring Lyons into his ranks ahead before the summer transfer window closed, he did admit that he is content that Lyons will join his ranks at a later date.

“We believe that he’s going to be a real talent..”

In doing so, he also explained that he views Lyons as a player who possesses ‘real talent’ ahead of his move to the English Championship.

“Obviously it was going to be a difficult one to do if that wasn’t the case (January instead of summer), sometimes you’ve got to put yourself in their shoes in these situations,” Appleton told lancs.live after a deal was complete.

“He’s a key player for them, has been throughout this campaign, they just fell short of the Champions League but now they’ve got the Europa Conference League.

“We believe that he’s going to be a real talent, he’s got the opportunity to kick on and the potential to do that.”

Andy Lyons.

Joining Rovers from bitter crosstown foes Bohemians at the end of last season, Lyons has excelled in his first full season of full-time professional football at Tallaght Stadium.

His goals have been crucial for the Hoops, while his assists have also added a new layer to Rovers’ potent attacking threat throughout the season.

💥 𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗔 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗦𝗛! Andy Lyons hands Shamrock Rovers the lead with a great effort from the edge of the box Is that the winner? 👀@DroghedaUnited 1-2 @ShamrockRovers Watch live 📺 | https://t.co/Z7LPjhVxZm@ExtraIRL | #FAICup | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/b6eiZPHC0P — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) August 28, 2022

On Sunday, the Ireland U21 youngster fired home the winner for Rovers in their FAI Cup win away to Drogheda United – backing up his goal against Ferencvaros in the Europa League just a few days previous.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Andy Lyons, Shamrock Rovers