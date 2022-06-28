Everton’s Andros Townsend slams Jurgen Klopp’s ‘constant moaning’

He is not impressed with the Liverpool boss.

Everton winger Andros Townsend has slammed Jurgen Klopp’s ‘constant moaning’ ahead of the start of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Townsend was speaking to talkSPORT ahead of the new season, and took aim at Klopp who has ‘got his way’ with the return of five substitutions to the Premier League.

The lively winger claimed that the Premier League has eventually bowed to the German boss by ‘giving him his five subs’.

“I love how Jurgen Klopp has found a way to get his way..”

“I love how Jurgen Klopp has found a way to get his way,” Townsend said when speaking. “He’s been moaning for years. They have been pushing back, and finally, they have given him his five subs.

🔥 “I love how Klopp found a way to get his way again! He’s been moaning for years.” 🤨 “Finally, they’ve given him his five subs. He’ll probably only use two or three!” 🤷‍♂️ “Hey, who are we to argue?!”@Andros_Townsend slams #LFC’s Jurgen Klopp for moaning and getting his way. pic.twitter.com/6TSG1FlaPg — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 28, 2022 He then added that Klopp holds a huge sway of power over the Premier League in the aftermath of the decision being made.

“I think we saw last season, even the season before, constantly banging on and banging on,” he said. “Votes on votes on votes. Getting pushed back, then all of a sudden, they announced the five subs eventually.

“They don’t use the four. It’s the games against Crystal Palace or Brentford, they can’t break teams down, 11 behind the ball.

“Last season again, moaning about the schedule, moaning about this and that, then all of a sudden, I think it was BT Sport putting a game on Saturday evening, which I had never seen before in the Premier League. “All of this moaning, moaning puts pressure to give him what he wants and he has got what he wants on many occasions.”

Andros Townsend.

While Townsend may feel aggrieved that his Merseyside rival may have got his way, he will be pleased that he is on the road to recovery after a long-term injury that kept him out for large parts of last season.

Everton begin their Premier League campaign at home to Chelsea on August 6th, as Frank Lampard’s side look to right the wrongs of a dismal 2021/22 season that almost ended in relegation.

