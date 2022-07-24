Andrew Omobamidele tipped to have ‘big season’ at Norwich City

A big season awaits Andrew Omobamidele.

Norwich City boss Dean Smith has hailed his returning Irish international Andrew Omobamidele ahead of the start of the Championship season next week.

Omobamidele endured a challenging end to his 2021/22 season, missing the last seven months of the season through an injury he sustained in December.

And after completing his first 90-minutes since 2021 against Celtic on Saturday afternoon, Smith has hailed his returning star as the Canaries get set for their return to the Championship.

“He is an accomplished player and he is going to be a really big player for us..”

Last season was a largely forgettable one for Norwich in the top-flight, with previous boss Daniel Farke parting ways with the club in November after a dismal start.

However, Smith was unable to turn the club’s fortunes around, with East Anglian’s succumbing to their fate without a real fight during the second-half of the season.

“With contact injuries I am always hopeful. Just on assessment the medical staff were quite happy,” he said when speaking of Omobamidele’s return.

“He played for another five minutes but then it was just a precaution to get him off. Andrew has had a couple of 45’s before this game and this was his first 90 in maybe seven months.

“He is an accomplished player and he is going to be a really big player for us and that is one of the really big positives that he has come through this game.”

Norwich City.

This season however, the Canaries will be buoyed by the fact that they also have another Irish international in Adam Idah returning to the fold after a long-term injury.

Idah’s season was cruelly cut short by injury last term, and the Corkonian will be hoping that he can build upon his forward momentum built up prior to his setback.

Norwich begin their 2022/23 league season with an away trip to Cardiff City on July 30th.

