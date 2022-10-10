Andrew Omobamidele eyeing Ireland return after his injury nightmare

A return is on the cards.

Ireland international Andrew Omobamidele has admitted that he is ‘itching’ to make his return to the senior international fold after his injury issues this year.

Omobamidele has not played for Ireland for almost a year now, but was included in the squad for the last international window in September.

However, injury meant that the Norwich City defender would miss out on that window, with Liam Scales drafted in as his replacement late on.

“I’m just itching to get back now…”

Despite that, the 20-year-old was able to return to full fitness shortly after that minor setback. And crucially from an Ireland perspective, the defender is ready to go for Stephen Kenny once more.

“I have an overload on my groin, I had it when I was about 18 so it was too high-risk before the international break,” he explained on the injury that kept him out of international duty last month.

This popped up on my feed this morning thanks to @MarkBroomy and it reminded me what we've been missing without Andrew Omobamidele 🇮🇪😍 What a great performance against Serbia that night, back when himself and Adam Idah were our key players.#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/CsRPGE53Gq — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) October 6, 2022

“That’s when it was at its peak, so I took that time off to let it settle and now it’s just about managing it.

“When that decision was made I was incredibly disappointed, because it’s been almost a year since I wore the Irish jersey.

“I have five caps and all those matches have been some of my best experiences playing football. I’m just itching to get back now.”

While Omobamidele has been a player on the fringes of the Ireland set-up over the last 12 months, he remains in Stephen Kenny’s plans for the foreseeable.

As it stands, the former Leixlip United schoolboy is expected to battle it out with Dara O’Shea for the third central defence position in the Irish team, with Shane Duffy seemingly out of favour.

But for now, the Norwich City youngster will be hoping to maintain his position in the Canaries’ starting XI between now and the next international break.

In that window of games, Ireland take on Norway first at the Aviva Stadium, before then playing Malta a few days later.

