‘Quality’ Ireland youngster tipped for Brighton involvement this season

The future is bright for Andrew Moran.

Brighton boss Graham Potter has heaped praise on Ireland underage international star Andrew Moran, after the former Bray Wanderers and St Joseph’s Boys youngster penned a new deal at the Amex Stadium.

Moran, 18, was previously linked with moves to Chelsea and Manchester United. However, he put those fears surrounding his future to bed when he signed up for another deal at Brighton, as he looks to continue on his upward career trajectory.

Importantly, Moran’s deal will see him stay at Brighton until the end of the 2024/25 season, at the very least.

“There will be some involvement with us over the season, I am pretty sure…”

Speaking just days after Moran committed his future to Brighton, first-team boss Potter has lumped praise on his young star. In doing so, he also noted that he expects to bring the Dubliner in to his first-team squad this season.

“He is a young player we like a lot,” he explained, as quoted by SussexLive. “He has been developing nicely in the 23s. I think he has got huge potential.

“The contract gives us that time and that mechanism to try and bring that potential out, because that’s what it is at the moment.

“I think he is still benefitting from the 21s. There will be some involvement with us over the season, I am pretty sure, because he has got quality.

“But he is in an area of the pitch where we have got a lot of good players as well. We have to just manage his pathway and manage his development.”

Andrew Moran.

Last season, Moran made his first-team debut for Brighton & Hove Albion in a Carabao Cup tie against Cardiff City, a game in which Evan Ferguson also played.

Since then, Moran has continued to excel with Brighton’s underage set-up, knocking on the door of a move to the Premier League outfit’s first-team squad.

Ireland U21 international Andrew Moran has signed a new three-year contract with Brighton 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 The 18-year-old attacking midfielder made his first team debut this time last year against Cardiff City. Well done Andrew 👏👏#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/vI9Qb7Tzlg — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) August 11, 2022

His first senior appearance of the season may come in the Carabao Cup second-round next week, as Brighton visit League One side Forest Green Rovers.

The game takes place on August 24th at 7.45pm.

