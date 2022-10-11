Amber Barrett dedicates Ireland winner to Creeslough tragedy victims

A remarkable night.

Ireland hero Amber Barrett paid tribute to those who passed away in the Creeslough tragedy in Co. Donegal last week, in the wake of her match winning performance at Hampden Park.

Ireland ran out 1-0 winners against the Scots in Glasgow, with Barrett netting the winner midway through the second-half of the game.

But speaking after the game, Barrett dedicated her goal, and performance off the bench to those who lost their lives and were impacted by the Creeslough tragedy in Co. Donegal as Ireland reached the World Cup for the first time.

“This is for Creeslough. This is for Donegal…”

Hailing from Milford, Barrett has close familial ties to the grief-stricken town in Donegal, as she explained after the game when speaking to RTE.

“I know Creeslough like the back of my hand,” she explained. “Both of my grandparents were born and bred there. I spent my whole upbringing there..

'This is for all the young kids growing up – now they have something to dream for' Wrapped in her Donegal flag, goal hero Amber Barrett speaks to @Corktod



“I know people who died in the tragedy and people who were affected by the family. I know people who were first on the scene to the tragedy. I’ve not been able to put it into words. There has been a sombreness about me the last few days.

“This is the best day of my life in terms of what we’ve done for football but when you put it into perspective, we don’t even scratch the surface of what happened over there on Friday.

“This result, that goal, this game, this reward.. I’m dedicating it to those 10 beautiful souls who unfortunately perished on Friday and their families..

“This is for Creeslough. This is for Donegal.”

Amber Barrett.

Coming off the bench to replace Heather Payne, Barrett’s impact was telling off the bench as she finished off an incisive Ireland counter-attack in the 72nd minute of the game.

“That was the longest 20 minutes of my life,” she added. “When that goal went in, I kept checking the clock every 30 seconds, and it felt like like 10 seconds were going..

GOAL IRELAND!!! Amber Barrett with the speed and the finish to put Ireland into the lead at Hampden Park

📻 Listen live – https://t.co/JMjvghCiJa



“I’ve said it 100 times since this game is finished, but I do not know what we have done. I can’t believe it. But seeing the people who have travelled over, and the people who supported us..

“This is for all of them, for all the young kids growing up. Now they have something to dream for and I’m so happy to be a part of this team.”

