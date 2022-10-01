Ex-LOI teenager continues impressive rise with Newcastle

An impressive rise through the ranks already.

Former Galway United youngster Alex Murphy has continued his impressive rise with Premier League side Newcastle United, after a landmark appearance on Friday evening.

Murphy only joined the Magpies in the summer from the Tribesmen, but has already made his mark at the club with their U21 side over recent months.

In the summer, Murphy was included on the bench in friendlies against Atletic Bilbao and Atalanta for the club’s first-team.

But on Friday evening, the Co. Galway teenager captained the club’s U21 side in a hotly-contested derby showdown against local rivals Middlesbrough.

Alex Murphy on the rise.

Playing in defence, Murphy caught the eye during the contest, even if the Magpies were unable to hold out for a win.

Also playing in the game was Calum Kavanagh, the son of former Ireland senior international Graham Kavanagh. Although Kavanagh was playing for Middlesbrough as they salvaged a last-gasp draw against Newcastle.

But for Murphy, the appearance was a landmark one as he captained the side for the first time since making his move across the Irish Sea.

“We can still take positives from the game,” the Ireland U19 international said after the game, as quoted by nufc.co.uk. “We played very well in the first-half and got on the ball a lot and we created chances.

“In the second-half, I think we just sat in and were looking to see out the game. It’s a tough place to visit like I’ve said but we will learn from it and turn our attention to the next match.

Ireland U19 defender Alex Murphy since joining Newcastle in July from Galway: 🙌 Appeared on first team bench in pre-season ⚽️ Scored for U21s against Blackburn in July ✅ Captains their U21s for the first time tonight Great to see the 18-year-old doing so well.#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/b87A2Ecamq — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) September 30, 2022

“We’re still moving in the right direction. We didn’t lose and played well in parts. We have two weeks now to prepare for the next game (against Aston Villa). Next we are one-nil up, we’ll try and make sure that it doesn’t happen again.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Alex Murphy, newcastle united