Hibs links grow legs for ‘maverick’ Aiden McGeady

Could Aiden McGeady be on his way to Edinburgh?

Newly-appointed Hibs boss Lee Johnson has hinted at a possible move for former Celtic winger Aiden McGeady, when speaking to Sky Sports.

Johnson was speaking as Hibs learned of their Scottish Premiership fixture list for the upcoming 2022/23 season at Easter Road.

In recent weeks, McGeady has been linked with a reunion with his former Sunderland boss, and Johnson has since added fuel to the fire hinting that a deal is in the works at the very least.

“He’s 36-years-old so whether it’s us or anywhere else, he’s got nothing to prove..”

“I’ve got a strong relationship with Aiden McGeady and he’s a fantastic player,” he told Sky Sports. “Unbelievable. He gets to the corner of the box and often in that situation, there’s an assist, a shot or goal.

“He’s 36-years-old so whether it’s us or anywhere else, he’s got nothing to prove.

🟢Will the “exceptional” Aiden McGeady be a Hibs player for the new season? Easter Road boss Lee Johnson has his say on that and his plans to get his players challenging against the top teams ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IzhYzbOdMF — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) June 17, 2022

“He’s a maverick; a challenging but inspiring character to have in the squad and whoever gets Aiden McGeady, will have an exceptional player.”

Aiden McGeady.

While Johnson has claimed that his former Sunderland star has little left to prove, he will be hoping that he can squeeze out further moments of magic from the Irish international.

Last season, the 36-year-old was a regular fixture on the Sunderland bench, with injury curtailing his impact for the Black Cats.

🗣 “Want to turn your attention to another one of your former sides, Sunderland.” McGeady 🗣 “Former? I’m still here.” 🤣 Aiden McGeady reminding everyone that he is in fact still a Sunderland player pic.twitter.com/RVBqF7B6lf — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 3, 2022

However, Sunderland were able to secure promotion back to the Championship despite McGeady’s absence, sealing a 2-0 play-off final win against Wycombe Wanderers.