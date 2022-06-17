Close sidebar

Hibs links grow legs for ‘maverick’ Aiden McGeady

by Andrew Dempsey

Could Aiden McGeady be on his way to Edinburgh?

Newly-appointed Hibs boss Lee Johnson has hinted at a possible move for former Celtic winger Aiden McGeady, when speaking to Sky Sports.

Johnson was speaking as Hibs learned of their Scottish Premiership fixture list for the upcoming 2022/23 season at Easter Road.

In recent weeks, McGeady has been linked with a reunion with his former Sunderland boss, and Johnson has since added fuel to the fire hinting that a deal is in the works at the very least.

“I’ve got a strong relationship with Aiden McGeady and he’s a fantastic player,” he told Sky Sports. “Unbelievable. He gets to the corner of the box and often in that situation, there’s an assist, a shot or goal.

“He’s 36-years-old so whether it’s us or anywhere else, he’s got nothing to prove.

“He’s a maverick; a challenging but inspiring character to have in the squad and whoever gets Aiden McGeady, will have an exceptional player.”

While Johnson has claimed that his former Sunderland star has little left to prove, he will be hoping that he can squeeze out further moments of magic from the Irish international.

Last season, the 36-year-old was a regular fixture on the Sunderland bench, with injury curtailing his impact for the Black Cats.

However, Sunderland were able to secure promotion back to the Championship despite McGeady’s absence, sealing a 2-0 play-off final win against Wycombe Wanderers.

