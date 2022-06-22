Aiden McGeady ‘closing in’ on Hibs move

This one is edging closer.

Aiden McGeady‘s return to the Scottish top flight is edging closer, according to reports in the Scottish press.

In recent weeks, McGeady has been linked with a move to Hibs, and it seems as if a deal to bring him to Easter Road is nearing its completion.

Now 36, the Irish international was recently released by Sunderland after the Black Cats secured promotion to the Championship, via the League One play-offs.

But it seems that his wait for a new club is reaching its conclusion.



The Daily Record are reporting that Hibs are ‘locked in negotiations with Aiden McGeady’ as a deal for the winger ‘edges closer’.

Should he complete a move to Edinburgh, it would constitute his return to the league where he made a name for himself during the early part of his career.

It would also signal a return to working alongside Lee Johnson, with the pair previously working alongside one another at Sunderland.

“I’ve got a strong relationship with Aiden McGeady and he’s a fantastic player,” Johnson told Sky Sports last week. “Unbelievable. He gets to the corner of the box and often in that situation, there’s an assist, a shot or goal.

“He’s 36-years-old so whether it’s us or anywhere else, he’s got nothing to prove.

🟢Will the “exceptional” Aiden McGeady be a Hibs player for the new season? Easter Road boss Lee Johnson has his say on that and his plans to get his players challenging against the top teams ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IzhYzbOdMF — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) June 17, 2022

“He’s a maverick; a challenging but inspiring character to have in the squad and whoever gets Aiden McGeady, will have an exceptional player.”

Read More About: aiden mcgeady, hibs, Ireland