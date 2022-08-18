Adam Idah set to make long-awaited Norwich City return for crunch cup tie

A boost for Norwich City and Ireland.

Norwich City boss Dean Smith has issued a promising injury update on forward Adam Idah, as the Irish international looks set to make his long-awaited return from injury at Carrow Road.

Idah missed the vast majority of the second-half of the 2021/22 Premier League season, a campaign that saw the Canaries slump to a rather demoralising relegation back to the Championship.

However, their return to the second-tier has barely offered them any respite, with just one win arriving in their opening four league outings.

“He will probably be available for the Bournemouth game on Tuesday…”

Despite that, their hope of coming back to the Premier League is likely to be given a welcome boost, with Idah set to return to the fold as early as next week.

Idah has been sidelined since February, when he required surgery on his meniscus, and suffered another setback a few week’s ago when he was forced to have fluid removed from his knee.

But he is now on the verge of making his return against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup next week, when the Canaries take on the Cherries.

“Adam Idah is training today,” Smith said at his pre-match press conference ahead of their clash against Millwall on Friday night. “He will probably be available for the Bournemouth game on Tuesday.”

Adam Idah.

While his return is a major plus for Norwich, it also arrives at a time in which he can force his way back into Stephen Kenny’s Ireland international squad.

Idah missed out on the last two international camps through injury, but has established himself as a key man under Kenny’s tenure.

However, he does have work to do to get back into contention, with the likes of Michael Obafemi, Callum Robinson and Troy Parrott all in fine form for the Boys in Green.

