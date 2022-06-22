Aberdeen reportedly eye further Liam Scales move after confirming loan

Liam Scales has swapped Celtic for Aberdeen.

Former Shamrock Rovers defender Liam Scales is reportedly being teed up by Aberdeen as a possible permanent signing, after making his loan move to Pittodrie official.

Scales struggled for regular first-team football last season at Celtic Park, and completed his loan move to the Dons on Tuesday afternoon.

While there was no option to buy in the deal, it has emerged that Jim Goodwin’s side are hoping to sign the Irish defender on a permanent basis.

“When I heard Aberdeen were interested, the gaffer got in touch and sold it to me..”

According to the Scotsman, Aberdeen are already ‘keen‘ to strike a deal with the Bhoys to make Scales’ move permanent.

While a deal is unlikely to be struck in the coming days or weeks, the Scottish publication have claimed that the Dons are hoping that an agreement can be found in a ‘matter of months’.

Previously, Goodwin tried to sign Scales when he was in charge of St Mirren – but the former Ireland international was unable to strike a deal with Shamrock Rovers at the time.

“He [Jim Goodwin] tried to sign me at St Mirren when I was at Shamrock Rovers,” Scales told RedTV after signing for Aberdeen. “That is good as he knows what he is getting in me as he has seen me playing. I’m just looking forward to working with him. ⚖️ Welcome to Aberdeen, Liam Scales! 🔴 The defender has joined us on a season long loan from Celtic. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 21, 2022 “When I heard Aberdeen were interested, the gaffer got in touch and sold it to me.” Liam Scales. After completing his loan move to Aberdeen, Scales will be looking to re-establish himself as a key man for his club side. At Celtic, Scales was predominantly used as a left-back, rather than his previous position as left centre-back. He has also played as a left wing-back. However, the 23-year-old will have to wait to make his competitive debut for Aberdeen, with the Dons set to face Celtic on the opening day of the season. Due to the nature of his move to Aberdeen, he is unlikely to feature on the first day of the Scottish league season against his parent club.

