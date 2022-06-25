Aberdeen chief teases move for Irish pair

Would this be a move that makes sense?

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has teased a move for Irish duo Jamie McGrath and Connor Ronan, as the Dons’ transfer business ratchets up another notch.

McGrath has recently been linked with a move to Dundee United, while Ronan has been a longtime target of Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin.

In addition, Liam Scales has completed his move to the club and Goodwin is keen on bringing new faces into the club.

“They told me that I need to be patient..”

Replying to a supporter on social media, Cormack suggested that he, and his club’s supporters needed to remain patient when asked about the possibility of signing the pair of Irish attacking midfielders.

After a fan posted: “Great to see. Fab week with signings ! Connor Ronan or/and Jamie McGrath would finish off the week brilliantly ?”

Cormack replied: “I agree. That’s exactly what I told Jim and Steven Gunn. They told me that I need to be patient.”

I agree. That’s exactly what I told Jim and @steven_gunn22 . They told me that I need to be patient. 😬😬 — Dave Cormack (@CormackDavie) June 23, 2022

Last season, McGrath made the move from St Mirren to Wigan Athletic, having worked under Goodwin in the Scottish top-flight.

However, his move to the Latics has been beset by a number of issues, with injuries and a lack of first-team opportunities holding him back.

“The option to go to Aberdeen was a far better one for him because it was a bigger club, presumably with better players around him,” Goodwin said on McGrath when speaking to the Sunday Times earlier this year. “He knew the league well.

Aberdeen’s chairman Dave Cormack has teased the signing of Connor Ronan and/or Jamie McGrath. Manager Jim Goodwin worked with both players during his time as St Mirren boss and recruited Liam Scales earlier this week.#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/IbLl9tb9xc — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) June 24, 2022

“I know what League One in England is like. I spent seven or eight years playing down there. It doesn’t suit players of Jamie’s qualities all the time.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: aberdeen, Connor Ronan, jamie mcgrath