Aberdeen boss hits back at Liam Scales critics amid Celtic loan

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has hit back at critics taking aim at his, and the club’s decision to sign former Ireland U21 Liam Scales on loan for the season.

Prior to a Premier Sports Cup win against Stirling Albion, a banner was unfurled which demanded ‘no more Celtic loans’ – a clear reference to the loan signing of Scales.

But Goodwin has hit back at those concerns, stressing that Aberdeen supporters should be ‘comfortable’ with Scales’ loan arrival.

“I’m quite comfortable with it..”

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the new season, Goodwin said: “Listen, Liam Scales is a quality player.

“I tried to get him on a couple of occasions when I was St Mirren manager and he was over at Shamrock Rovers. He’s a top player and he gives us great balance on that left hand side. He’s the best option available for us right now.

“We did enquire to Celtic about trying to make it a permanent one, but they prefer to go down the loan route. So, I’m quite comfortable with it.

“I think the supporters should be too. I think they recognise what Liam has brought to the team so far. He has been one of our standout performers in this early part (of the season).”

Liam Scales.

While there are concerns that Celtic will demand Scales’ return at the end of his loan at Pittodrie this season, he has at least impressed so far in his brief pre-season cameos so far.

In the Premier Sports Cup, the Dons have looked good, but they will be aware that far stiffer tests lie in waiting ahead of Saturday’s league opener away to Celtic.

However, Scales will be unable to make his league bow for his new club this weekend, with the terms of his loan agreement dictating against that.

