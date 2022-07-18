Former Shamrock Rovers star completes shock A-League switch

A surprising move.

Former Shamrock Rovers star Aaron McEneff has completed a shock move to Australian A-League side Perth Glory from Scottish top-flight giants Hearts.

McEneff joined the Edinburgh side from Rovers in 2021, but struggled for gametime upon their promotion from the Scottish Championship.

He now joins Perth Glory, who have previously enlisted the services of Ireland international Andy Keogh to their ranks, as he searches more regular first-team minutes.

Last season, McEneff’s progress was halted thanks to Hearts’ good form, and a lack of general first-team opportunities at Tynecastle.

However, he did play some big games for the club as they sought to make their mark upon their return to the Scottish top-flight.

“Aaron indicated his desire to move on if he couldn’t get more game time,” Hearts boss Robbie Nelson said after a deal was completed.

“We have a compact squad but it’s laden with quality and nobody is guaranteed playing time, so when this transfer came up it made sense for everyone.

“Aaron has played an important part in our journey back to the top of Scottish football and he goes to Australia with our best wishes.”

Hearts Sporting Director Joe Savage added: “In financial terms, the transfer is a good deal for the club and I’ve no doubt that Aaron will make an impact in the A-League.

🆕 Aaron McEneff will leave Hearts to join Australian club Perth Glory. 🇦🇺 The midfielder will make the move to the A-League side, subject to visa approval and international clearance. 👏 Thank you and best of luck down under, @amceneff! ➡️ https://t.co/ESSwVsGvW0 pic.twitter.com/QBr74yYJQ9 — Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) July 18, 2022

“He’s a great lad who has made some important contributions on the pitch over the past 18 months, so we thank him for all of his efforts at Hearts and we wish him and his young family all of the best in Australia.”

Previously of Shamrock Rovers, McEneff was also on the books of Derry City before making his move to Tallaght Stadium ahead of the 2019 season.

He has also played for Spurs during the earlier part of his career, as he began to forge his reputation as a youngster in the Premier League.

However, he did not make any senior competitive appearances for the North London club. Meanwhile, Ireland U21 international Liam Kerrigan has also completed a move to Serie B side Como 1907.

