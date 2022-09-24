Aaron Connolly’s promising Ireland U21 return paves the way for his shot at redemption

A promising return.

In the bowels of Tallaght Stadium on Friday evening after Ireland’s U21 draw with Israel, Aaron Connolly cut a very mature figure when carrying out his post-match media duties.

Perhaps not too pleased with a 1-1 draw against the Israelis, Connolly did answer some of his harshest critics in the best possible way.

From the first minute of the game upon his Ireland U21 return, the 22-year-old was a threat – and was perhaps unfortunate not to have scored a goal upon his international return.

But most importantly, he rolled back the years to remind so many of his undoubted quality and class, as he eyes a return to the senior international fold.

“Hopefully people can see that I am hungrier than ever to play for Ireland..”

During the summer, Connolly spoke of how he has rekindled his love for the game following his move on loan to Serie B side Venezia. Crucially, he lived up to that billing.

In the first-half, the 22-year-old saw one of his efforts hit the post, before he then dragged an effort just wide of goal minutes later.

Aaron Connolly inches away from announcing his return to Under-21s with a bang!#rtesoccer

📺 Watch Live https://t.co/aR8cFzAlWf

📱 Live updates https://t.co/GM5KdWBhOi pic.twitter.com/Ghxd1JZOTR — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 23, 2022

In the second-half, a daring run forward saw Stav Lemkin dismissed for a red-card offence – before he then flashed an effort over the bar at the death as Ireland chased a winner.

“Hopefully people can see that I am hungrier than ever to play for Ireland,” Connolly said when speaking to reporters after the game. “When the chance came to play in a game like that I couldn’t say no.

“I’m hungrier than ever to put on a green shirt at any level now, just hungry to kick on again and rebuild my career and probably show some people that I am not done yet.”

While he is criticised often, Connolly is showing signs that he is coming through the most testing period of his young career.

“I said in that interview before that I’ve got the love for the game back again,” he added. “At times that can happen but you kind of fall out love for the game and certain things happen and you’re not really giving your all for it.

“People could probably tell by my performances and certain things that I wasn’t giving 100% to my job, my profession and if you don’t do that you’re not going to succeed.

“I’m just trying to rebuild all that now and just get back to where I was before.”

“If he keeps playing like that he will be back in the senior team…”

It was not only Connolly’s attacking intent that caught the eye, it was his defensive effort too.

He tracked back with intent to help Ireland’s defensive effort, and also pressed from the front, as seen with his lung-busting run to regain possession during injury time for the Boys in Green.

Heading into the international window, questions were posed of Jim Crawford’s decision to include Connolly in his squad for such a crucial international window.

Despite that, the Galwegian begun to answer those questions – repaying his manager’s faith with a committed and energetic performance.

“Aaron was outstanding,” Crawford then explained when speaking after the game. “We have been questioned about bringing him in but I had no hesitation.

“Once we had those initial conversations and he wanted to come in, he proved to everyone that he adores putting on the green jersey. He went so close to scoring in the first half and again at the end of the game, he was a constant thorn in their side.

And again! The Venezia striker is having a purple patch and enjoying his return to the Irish fold#rtesoccer

📺 Watch Live https://t.co/aR8cFziKxF

📱 Live updates https://t.co/GM5KdWSSFQ pic.twitter.com/jltx55fv0z — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 23, 2022

“I don’t know how long he will be with the U21s but if he keeps playing like that he will be back in the senior team.”

Aaron Connolly.

Granted, he may not have scored or grabbed an assist, but this was much more like the Aaron Connolly that whetted the appetite of so many in the past.

When he was first called up to the senior international fold in 2019, Connolly looked unlikely to ever return to the Ireland U21 squad. However, circumstances ensured that a return was necessary – not that it is anything to be ashamed of.

Yes, it may be tough to take for the player given his stature, and previous role played under Kenny with the senior international team.

But if Connolly really wants to reach his previous heights again, he is going to have to use his performance for the Ireland U21s as a benchmark going forward.

On Friday, he showed that he is willing to do that.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Aaron Connolly, ireland u21