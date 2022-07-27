Aaron Connolly opens up on his latest Brighton loan move

Aaron Connolly has been speaking.

Ireland international Aaron Connolly has suggested that Brighton boss Graham Potter may not have known about his loan move to Serie B side Venezia.

Connolly linked up with the fashionable Serie B side earlier this month on a season-long loan from the Premier League club.

In doing so, the Galwegian will be hopeful that he can deliver on the promise he displayed during his breakthrough campaign the 2019/20 season.

“I only went back to pre-season for a week, and not much was said…”

However, his move to Italy came out of left-field, with Connolly’s move to Northern Italy coming off the back of a testing loan stint at Championship side Middlesbrough.

And in a recent interview with Irish Football Fan TV, the 22-year-old admitted that ‘not much’ was said to him by Potter before completing his loan move.

“To be honest with you, I’m not sure if he actually knew about the Venezia move,” he explained.

“I don’t know to be honest. I only went back to pre-season for a week, and not much was said. I knew my time was up when I went back. I knew that I was going to go out on loan or a permanent somewhere.

“It’s hard to be around an environment when you know you’re not wanted.”

“I knew when I came back to pre-season that I probably wasn’t going to be wearing a Brighton shirt again..”

While it appears ominous from a Brighton standpoint, Connolly does at least have an opportunity to put his past troubles to one side in a new league and country.

“I knew when I came back to pre-season that I probably wasn’t going to be wearing a Brighton shirt again,” he added. “So my mindset was that I was always going to be leaving the club.

“It wasn’t a shock when I was told I wouldn’t be going on the pre-season trip or playing the games. If I wasn’t expecting it might have been more of a shock, and a different story.

“But once you know what’s going to happen it’s easier to process. When Venezia came up, I spoke to Gordon Greer [loans manager] and when that came up I wanted to get it sorted and get out as soon as possible [to join].

“The team was in Slovenia for 12 days when I got here, and for just over three week’s in total. I got a good 10/11 days with them to fit in and get all the initiation stuff out of the way so I can get settled by the time the season comes around.”

I think most of us have seen the Aaron Connolly @irishfantv quotes by now. And I think it's time to get behind him. 🔹 “Mentally, I wouldn’t have been able to move abroad last season" 🔹 "My love for football faded in the last three seasons"#COYBIG https://t.co/QfJHWw2QgQ — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 27, 2022

Already in pre-season, Connolly has found his form and scoring touch, and he will be looking forward to continue that form in Serie B, where he will be up against fellow Connacht native Liam Kerrigan.

