21 Under 21: Most exciting League of Ireland players Under-21

The League of Ireland’s most exciting young talents.

The League of Ireland is continuing to grow at a pace of knots, with Dawson Devoy’s recent switch to League One side MK Dons signalling an ever-growing spread of talent around the league.

Granted, Devoy’s move to the UK comes as no surprise, but it has arrived quicker than some may have anticipated.

His exit however leaves a void with a player of his quality departing, but is a signal of the growing trend within the league of young talent being looked at in far greater detail by clubs in the UK and further afield.

With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at some of the most exciting names within the League of Ireland that are aged 20 or younger as the summer transfer window hots up.

The list has been compiled in no particular order.

Evan McLaughlin.

Age: 20.

Club: Derry City.

He may not have started as many games as he would have liked to this season, but Derry City youngster Evan McLaughlin is a real talent from the Candystripes’ famed underage set-up.

Recently the Foylesiders have parted ways with Trent-Kone Doherty who joined Liverpool, and while McLaughlin is a good bit older than the Reds’ new recruit, he is a real talent.

Perhaps a litany of new arrivals at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium has not helped his cause in terms of gametime, but he does have time on his side to make the most of his first-team opportunities.

He can only improve with the likes of Brandon Kavanagh and Patrick McEleney alongside him in the middle of the park. There is no doubt he will.

Steven Bradley.

Age: 20.

Club: Dundalk (on loan from Hibernian).

On loan from Scottish top-flight giants Hibs, Steven Bradley has established himself as one of the most eye-catching performers for Dundalk this season under Stephen O’Donnell.

Aged just 20, Bradley is likely to return to his parent club at the end of his current loan at Oriel Park, but he will be looking to bring success and trophies back home to Edinburgh.

So far, Bradley has played 19 times for the Lilywhites this term, with his contributions playing a big role in their rise up the table. More is to come from the Scotsman, whether that is in Ireland or back home in Scotland with Hibs.

Evan Weir.

Age: 20.

Club: Drogheda United.

Now 20, Evan Weir has been around the block for a while in terms of a League of Ireland setting, but it has been at Drogheda United where the full-back has pushed on.

Previously of UCD, Weir left the Students in August 2021 just before their successful play-off win to join Leinster Senior League side Maynooth University Town.

But it was always going to be a matter of time before the energetic wide-player made his return to the League of Ireland.

And for a player who never played in the Premier Division before, Weir has taken to life in the top-tier seamlessly with Drogheda.

Who knows what will come next for the former Belvedere schoolboy, but the 2022 season has shown Weir has all the attributes to thrive when exposed to a far greater level of football. He is one to watch.

Jack Moylan.

Age: 20.

Club: Shelbourne.

One of many Shelbourne youngsters who have thrived under new boss Damien Duff, Jack Moylan has established himself as one of the most impressive young stars in the League of Ireland.

Last season Moylan was on loan at First Division side Wexford, and it was there where he managed to earn himself a move into full-time football with the Reds.

So far, the Dubliner has scored a number of big goals for Shels who are all but safe from relegation upon their top-flight return.

The challenge now however is for Moylan to kick on between now and the end of the season as the Reds chase FAI Cup glory. Next season could be a big one for Tolka Park’s new hero.

Sam Curtis.

Age: 16.

Club: St Patrick’s Athletic.

Already catching the attention of European sides such as Feyenoord, Sam Curtis may not be one to hang around the League of Ireland for much longer, but his talents are to saviour.

Physically-imposing, Curtis is just 16 years of age, but has already been thrusted into the limelight at Richmond Park under newly appointed boss Tim Clancy.

Mainly operating as a right-back, Curtis is well able to mix it physically with several of his League of Ireland rivals, and also possesses a technical ability that stands out from a mile away.

Injured at the moment, the 16-year-old teen will be hoping that he can get himself fit in time for the Saint’s European odyssey this season. But even if he does not, you get the sense he will be able to sample big European nights throughout his career.

Adam Murphy.

Age: 17.

Club: St Patrick’s Athletic.

Another exciting talent from St Patrick’s Athletic’s flourishing underage set-up, Adam Murphy’s rise has been stalled somewhat by injuries in the past, but that is not to take away from his undoubted ability.

Murphy made his debut for the Saints earlier this season against Dundalk, but was forced off early on in the contest thanks to a hamstring injury – one that has kept him out since.

In the past, Murphy has been earmarked as one who could easily make the grade at a far higher level, but Brexit-imposed transfer regulations stopped that. That’s not to say it has been a bad thing.

Rather than being forced to move away to England to continue his professional journey, Murphy has stayed at home while being exposed to the demands of first-team football. Once he gets his chance to show what he can do, little will be able to stop him.

Jamie Mullins.

Age: 17.

Club: Bohemians.

In the wake of Devoy’s move to MK Dons, Jamie Mullins may be one of the few to benefit most from the 20-year-old’s exit from Dalymount Park.

Last season, Mullins became Bohemians’ youngest ever professional goalscorer against Longford Town, and he backed up that performance with several more throughout the season in 2021.

The 2022 campaign has seen him yet to register a league start, but he has impressed in cameos when drafted on by Keith Long in certain games.

It is clear that Long is protecting his precocious young talent from the weight of expectation, which is no bad thing. He is at the right club under the right man to develop and hone his undoubted talent.

Jad Hakiki.

Age: 17.

Club: Shelbourne.

Similarly to Moylan, Jad Hakiki has taken Tolka Park by storm this season under Duff, with his exciting cameos and dazzling skills on show throughout.

Against Finn Harps, Hakiki was the star of the show in a big 3-1 win for the Reds; showing exactly why the club put their long-term trust in the 17-year-old.

Last month, Hakiki penned a long-term contract extension at the club, which gives them security if he was to move on any time soon.

Mainly operating on the right behind frontman Sean Boyd, the teenager is one of the many fruits of the underage National League set-up, and you get the feeling that it may not be long before he is on a bigger stage showcasing his talents.

Matt Healy.

Age: 20.

Club: Cork City (on loan from Ipswich Town).

On loan from Ipswich Town, Matt Healy has helped propel Cork City to the top of the First Division with several big goals for the Leesiders this season.

Aged 20, Healy has been on loan at Turner’s Cross since the start of the season, and has scored some huge goals in their ascent to the top of the second-tier.

Granted, City should not be in the First Division given the size and stature of the club, but they look to be on the way out of it thanks to Healy’s impressive array of skills.

He may not stay on Leeside for much longer, but when he does leave it does look like he will depart a hero if he fires City back to the top-flight.

Darragh Lynch.

Age: 18.

Club: Bray Wanderers.

A great counter-attack resulted in Darragh Lynch’s fifth goal of the season last night against Wexford. pic.twitter.com/LQcoyXhdAX — Bray Wanderers FC (@BrayWanderers) June 28, 2022

Just after completing his Leaving Cert, Darragh Lynch has been one touted as one of the most exciting young talents to come out of Bray Wanderers in a number of years.

And despite the Seagulls’ challenging league campaign, Lynch has been one of the leading lights in it.

Whenever the 18-year-old does play, he scores big goals, with a stunning effort away to Cobh Ramblers being the highlight thus far.

However, fitness issues have halted him in a game-time sense this term, but having come through that, and his Leaving Cert studies, he will be hoping to kick on between now and the end of the 2022 campaign.

Cillian Heaney.

Age: 20.

Club: Sligo Rovers.

Recently putting pen to paper on his first professional deal with Sligo Rovers, Cillian Heaney is one to watch from Sligo’s flourishing underage set-up, just like Johnny Kenny was 12 months ago.

Now 20, the former Mayo League youngster has enjoyed some bright moments this season, none more so than his cameo in Sligo’s nail-biting European win against Welsh side Bala Town.

And based on glimpses of what he can do, Heaney has all the attributes to make his mark in Sligo as a hometown hero.

Lewis Macari.

Age: 20.

Club: Dundalk (on loan from Stoke City).

On loan from Stoke City, Lewis Macari has performed well in his first season of regular first-team football at Oriel Park, despite a slow start.

Mainly playing as a right-back, Macari comes from a good footballing stock, with his grandfather being Manchester United legend Lou Macari.

In recent weeks the 20-year-old has created some big goals for Dundalk, and has also extended his stay at the club until the end of the season.

🎥 | GOAL! A potentially crucial goal from Robbie Benson for @DundalkFC v @ShamrockRovers! 😲 Delicious ball by Lewis Macari 🤤 10 mins to play! ⌛️ Watch live | https://t.co/AxXZM6iNCs 📺#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/eOZOfVqkux — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) June 17, 2022

Ryan O’Kane.

Age: 18.

Club: Dundalk.

Now 18, O’Kane is formerly of Irish League side Warrenpoint Town, and is also the youngest appearance holder of any player in the Northern Irish top-flight.

But since then he has joined his hometown club Dundalk, and has also begun to make his mark at first-team level for the Lilywhites.

The 2021 season was a bedding in campaign for O’Kane, and while the 2022 season has been a similar one, it has been just as rewarding as he now plays for a side who are back competing at the top end of the table.

After penning a three-year professional contract at Oriel in 2021, it may take time for O’Kane to nail down his position in Dundalk’s first-team, but that may not be too far away.

Alex Moody.

Age: 19.

Club: Wexford.

📺 A trademark finish from Dinny Corcoran to make it 3-0 last night! 👏 Great bit of distribution from Alex Moody pic.twitter.com/htMEqV0sp4 — Wexford FC (@WexfordFC) June 18, 2022

Remarkably, Wexford shot-stopper Alex Moody is the only First Division goalkeeper under 20 to have kept a clean sheet this season after making his senior bow this season.

Previously of Shamrock Rovers, Wexford boss Ian Ryan plucked Moody from the Hoops’ famed academy set-up to join forces with him at Ferrycarrig Park, and it has worked a treat.

Coming in for Paul Hunt, the 19-year-old has played a key part of Wexford’s rise up the table, and is likely to play a big part in any future success going forward. An exciting talent.

Ben Lynch.

Age: 20.

Club: Longford Town.

Daire Doyle has confirmed that U19 player Ben Lynch has signed for the first team. Left back Ben has trained with the team since returning to training, featuring in a number of friendlies & has impressed Daire and John enough to warrant a call up to first team squad.#Town2020 pic.twitter.com/57naOvhFLa — Longford Town FC (@LongfordTownFC) August 29, 2020

Also in the First Division is Longford Town defender Ben Lynch who is continuing to excel at Bishopsgate.

Last season, Lynch made his first-team debut for Town away to Sligo Rovers, and he has not looked back. Under new boss Gary Cronin, the 20-year-old has established himself as a mainstay in the Longford Town backline.

Quietly, Lynch has gone about his business in a prudent and consistent manner.

It might not be much longer before he is playing his trade elsewhere in a full-time setting if he stays on his current trajectory.

Ben McCormack.

Age: 19.

Club: St Patrick’s Athletic.

Now 19, Ben McCormack has been rated highly at Richmond Park for quite a while, and he has continued to show glimpses of that promise this season.

Earlier this term his manager Tim Clancy suggested that the Dubliner had work to do if he was to fulfil his potential at the club, and he has reacted well to those concerns with some impressive performances.

So far, McCormack has 13 appearances to his name this season, but there is a sense that more is to come from the midfielder.

He has all the qualities to fulfil that promise, so it is a case of going out and proving he can do it now.

Aidomo Emakhu.

Age: 18.

Club: Shamrock Rovers.

Recently linked with a move to Serie A side Lecce, Aidomo Emakhu is one of the most exciting young talents to emerge from Shamrock Rovers’ academy in recent times.

Last season, Emakhu burst onto the scene with a dramatic winner in Rovers’ Europa Conference League tie at home to Teuta Since then, he has continued to show glimpses of what he can offer going forward with the Hoops.

Only recently the forward made his Champions League bow for the Hoops against Maltese champions Hibernians, with the forward looking to make the most of his star quality.

Still 18, Emakhu may not have played as much as he would have liked to this season, but he has plenty of time to impress and earn himself a big move sooner rather than later.

Justin Ferizaj.

Age: 17.

Club: Shamrock Rovers.

Just 17, Justin Ferizaj is the talk of European football with a number of big-name clubs chasing his in-demand signature.

Recently, the Albania-eligible technician turned down an advance from Serie A giants Sampdoria, with more offers expected to follow his name.

In that time, the youngster made his Champions League debut for the Hoops, and has also shown his class and ability in the League of Ireland Premier Division during that time.

But what happens next is the question. Does he stay at the Hoops or does he move to Europe and link up with some of the best clubs on the continent?

That’s not up for anyone bar himself and those closest to him to decide, but it is a nice dilemma to have at the very least.

Gavin Molloy.

Age: 20.

Club: Shelbourne.

Coming from a fine footballing stock, Gavin Molloy is another to benefit from Shelbourne’s youthful revolution under Duff.

The grandson of Theo Dunne – the only Irishman to lead an Irish side out at the Camp Nou – Molloy is beginning to forge his own reputation in the game.

Also related to Ireland U19 international Evan Caffrey, the 20-year-old has played just five times for the Reds this season in the Premier Divsion, but his tigerish nature stands out from a mile away.

Recently, he scored twice against Finn Harps at Tolka Park, and he will be hoping that he can use that to kick on between now and the end of the season in Drumcondra.

Dylan Duffy.

Age: 19.

Club: UCD.

Similarly to Ferizaj and Emakhu, Duffy is a product of Shamrock Rovers’ academy, but recently completed a move to Premier Division new-boys UCD.

Comparable in build to Ireland U21 Liam Kerrigan who recently joined Serie B side Como 1907, Duffy will be hoping that he can take up the mantle left by Kerrigan in Belfield.

While UCD are in the midst of a relegation dogfight at the foot of the table, Duffy has been one of the few to stand out, However, there is a lot more still to come from the Dubliner who is only going to improve while in the confines of the UCD Bowl.

Brian McManus.

Age: 20.

Club: Shelbourne.

Brian McManus comes into the tail-end of the 2022 season with a point to make after an impressive start to life under Damien Duff at Tolka Park.

Still 20, McManus has previously been on the books of English Championship side Preston North End before joining Shels midway through the 2020 season.

Having worked under Ian Morris at Tolka Park, McManus has kicked on under Duff and will be looking for a grandstand finish to the campaign alongside Hakiki and Moylan.

The future is bright in Drumcondra.