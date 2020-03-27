Five Of The Best Sports Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

With the population confined to their houses across the nation, there’s never been a better time to escape the madness of the world with a podcast.

And for those of us scrambling to consume at least some semblance of sport amid its almost worldwide cancellation across the globe, a sporting podcast can provide some much-needed respite.

For your listening pleasure, we’ve decided to put together five of our favourite sporting podcasts all of which are vital for any sports fan desperate for action.

_____

That Peter Crouch Podcast

If any footballer was ever going to make a career out of podcasting once they retired it was always likely to be Crouchy.

The lovable giant is currently recording season 3 of his BBC Five Live show, That Peter Crouch Podcast, alongside Tom Fordyce and Chris Stark.

Each episode focuses on a particular facet of life as a Premier League footballer. As expected, Crouch is hilarious and offers some great insight and anecdotes from a scene that seems to be public but is, in actual fact, very private.

One question remains, however, who is Parched? You can listen to episodes here.

Recommended episode:

Last month, the lads sat down for a chat with referee Mike Dean. Not much else needs to be said, really.

______

Nessun Dorma

A niche choice, but one that football lovers of a certain age will want to binge on for the next weeks. Nessun Dorma is a podcast about football in the 1980s and 90s, featuring some excellent football writers and storytellers who help transport the listener back to a simpler time. Each episode takes a topic and explores it in depth. It’s heavy on detail, laughs and nostalgia.

Some of the items covered include Alex Ferguson’s first four years at Manchester United, Euro 96, Everton’s title-winning season in 1985 and Liverpool under Dalglish. Nessun Dorma also looks back at tournaments such as USA 94 and Italia 90.

A perfect distraction from the current situation, the episodes are timeless and don’t require a vast knowledge of the period to be enjoyable. You can listen to the podcast here.

Recommended episode:

Ireland under Jack Charlton – One of the few times this writer can say they laughed out loud while listening to a podcast.

_____

All The Smoke

A basketball podcast brought to you by Showtime, means that All The Smoke is heavy on big names and production value, but it lives up to expectation content wise too.

Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson host and as two veterans of the sport the pair know when to interject with their own personal experiences playing the game and when to lay off and let their guests take the lead.

Their familiarity with their guests also provides a relaxed and chilled out environment which often leads to some great anecdotes from some of the game’s biggest names with their list of guests including Steph Curry, Stephen A Smith and the late Kobe Bryant to name but a few.

A knowledge of basketball isn’t essential heading into All The Smoke and with a lot of the guests household names already, this pod is an easy listen for all sports fans.

You can listen to all episodes here.

Recommended episode:

Kevin Garnett Interview – One of sports’ best storytellers, Garnett’s Kobe Bryant musings are a definite highlight.

_____

Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez And Football Inc.

A stunning podcast presentation from the Boston Globe and Wondery, Gladiator tells the tale of former New England Patriots tight-end Aaron Hernandez and his demise from one of football’s highest paid players to convicted murderer.

Gladiator is seven episodes long – with one bonus exploring the impact of the overuse of pain medication in the NFL – and each are crucial in telling the tale of Hernandez’s life and ultimately his death.

It includes audio from his phone calls in prison in addition to interviews with family members, friends and teammates of Hernandez and is, at times, as fascinating as it is tragic to listen to.

The Netflix series on the same topic is very good, but this certainly trumps it in terms of quality information on the subject matter and presenting it in such a way where you never get bored, constantly providing intrigue throughout each episode.

A brilliant series from start to finish, which you can listen to here.

Recommended Episode

All of them. You won’t be disappointed.

_____

Rugby Union Weekly

The popularity of the sport of rugby union has seen an explosion of podcasts emerge in recent years so if you’re a fan of the oval ball, it can be difficult to know where to go to get your fix.

Rugby Union Weekly, despite the straight-forward name, is an excellent podcast. Its greatest strength is that it offers a fine balance between speaking about serious topics in the game and some light-hearted humour.

Other podcasts that are out there rely too heavily on either side of this spectrum.

Hosted by BBC rugby journalist Chris Jones, former player and current pundit Ugo Monye and current player and England international Danny Care, Rugby Union Weekly provides a unique blend of analysis from three different viewpoints which make for engaging listening.

Although during the regular season it focuses more on the English Premiership, they dip their toe into Irish rugby during the Champions Cup and of course, the Six Nations.

Recommended episode:

Stuart Lancaster: The Leinster Redemption

BBC rugby journalist Chris Jones sits down with Leinster’s Senior Coach for a 50-minute chat on his coaching philosophy, his famous training methods and of course, the fallout from the 2015 Rugby World Cup as England failed to reach the knockout stages.

A brilliant listen.