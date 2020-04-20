Five Of The Best Sports Books To Get You Through The Shutdown

With everything but the supermarket closed at this stage, many are finding themselves at a loose end on a daily basis.

That being said, it does present us with an opportunity to delve into those dusty old bookcases and start reading. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best sports-related books in our collections.

Here are five book recommendations to get you through the sporting shutdown.

_____

The Bloodied Field: Croke Park. Sunday 21 November 1920 by Michael Foley

This is a must-read for anyone interested in Irish history as well as GAA enthusiasts. And it is all the more significant this year given the centenary of Bloody Sunday.

Michael Foley not only recounts the events of that tragic day in 1920 when 14 people were killed in a revenge attack by British Forces while attending a challenge match between Tipperary and Dublin in Croke Park, but he brilliantly intertwines them with the human stories that makes the events all the more heartbreakingly real.

Foley tells it so the victims who lost their lives that day aren’t just names on a sheet of paper, but real people who led full lives and who died in the most tragic of circumstances while attending a seemingly normal game.

It is a compelling, truthful and enthralling account of one of the darkest days in the GAA’s history.

_____

Return of the King: LeBron James, The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Greatest Comeback in NBA History by Brian Windhorst and Dave McMenamin

Return of the King details LeBron James’ return to his hometown basketball team the Cleveland Cavaliers and their quest for the city’s first-ever NBA Championship.

Written by well-renowned NBA reporters Brian Windhorst and Dave McMenamin this book brilliantly details James’ arrival back to the Cavs after an unceremonious exit several years prior.

The beauty of this book is indeed in depicting the success of the team in LeBron’s second season, one of the most iconic Championship victories in NBA history but the portrayal of the struggles and sacrifices required make it all the more interesting.

Return of the King isn’t loaded with basketball heavy statistics which make it an easy read while the inside access that Windhorst and McMenamin are privy too often makes the reader feel as though they are consuming information that they almost shouldn’t be allowed to know.

Basketball knowledge isn’t required and in a way, going into Return of the King blind brings a certain level of added intrigue to the book as a whole.

_____

The Damned United by David Peace

The fictionalised story of Brian Clough’s infamous 44 day spell at Leeds United and it’s aftermath, The Damned United tells the tale of one of football’s iconic but often flawed geniuses.

In the book, Clough is obsessive, anxious but unbelievably driven and the dichotomy between him and Leeds United, a club he expressed a clear hatred for before he was appointed manager, makes for brilliant reading throughout Peace’s novel.

It is funny and light at times but also delves into darkness and looks at what eventually drove one of football’s greatest minds to ultimately self-destruct.

There have been some who have challenged aspects of Peace’s account, (not that that necessarily takes much away from the enjoyment of the novel) and the movie has become an entity in itself. But The Damned United remains one of the most intriguing football books released in recent times.

_____

Blood, Sweat, Triumph & Tears: The Magic of the GAA by John Scally

This anecdotal book delves into the archives of GAA history as John Scally recounts tales from years gone by with the help of those directly involved.

The book pays homage to some of the great players and personalities of the GAA and the classic contests that have been produced throughout the years. It covers every county in Ireland and gives a unique insight into the passion as well as the politics while also covering the controversies and the greatness.

Fans may be aware of some of the stories like Joe Kernan’s famous half-time speech in 2002 but the book offers so much more insight into the psyche of some of the GAA’s greatest teams and its great managers like Sean Boylan and the Meath team of the eighties.

It also gives an insight into some of the great teams that you may not even have heard of. The Longford team of the sixties being a prime example. They won the county’s sole Leinster and National League title in the latter half of the decade but unfortunately left the game’s ultimate prize behind them.

A must-read for anyone with a GAA-shaped hole in their heart.

_____

University of Nike: How Corporate Cash Bought American Higher Education by Joshua Hunt

This investigative expose from journalist Joshua Hunt examines how the University of Oregon sold its soul to Nike, founded by the university’s wealthiest alumnus: Phil Knight.

Knight was looking for fresh marketing angles targeted to college sports and since the mid-nineties, he has donated more than half a billion dollars to his alma mater. However, financial gain for Oregan has come at a huge cost for the university and many associated with it. Some have even suffered grave consequences despite not being directly involved.

The book in many ways is a harrowing read as it uncovers efforts to conceal university records, buried sexual assault allegations against university athletes, and cases of corporate overreach into academics and campus life—all revealing a university being run like a business.

Hunt’s investigation has shown that Oregon’s methods have in fact become a blueprint for other academic institutions and thus changed the face of American higher education forever.